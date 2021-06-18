Insurance Department to Join SHIP to Provide Medicare Education at Virtual Fair

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Insurance Department will be available to assist Medicare-eligible individuals of all ages during a Medicare Virtual Fair hosted by the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIP) National Network from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23. The event will provide individuals turning 65, retiring or joining Medicare because of a disability with the opportunity to learn more about signing up for Medicare from their computer or mobile device.

“This virtual event and the opportunity to chat online with our trained counselors is a great example of the valuable services the Insurance Department continues to provide to North Dakotans,” Godfread said. “Enrolling in any program as complicated as Medicare can be overwhelming and I’m pleased that we are able to guide consumers through the process.”

The agenda includes expert presentations on Medicare eligibility, enrollment, costs and coverage options from SHIP. Insurance Department State Health Insurance Counseling (SHIC) program counselors will also be available to chat with individuals online and answer questions. There is no cost to attend.

“It’s important for individuals to seek out education and assistance when newly eligible for Medicare as there are so many options available. There are also certain decisions that need to be made that are time sensitive,” Medicare Manager Karri Volk said. “Understanding how to navigate through the enrollment process and knowing the options that are available will help individuals make informed decisions when looking for coverage that best fits their individual health care needs.”

The SHIC program offers free, confidential assistance to North Dakotans through counselors trained in all aspects of senior insurance issues, such as Medicare, Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage Plans. For more information, visit insurance.nd.gov/shic-medicare or call (701) 328-2440.

Individuals are encouraged to visit shiphelp.org to register for the Medicare Virtual Fair.