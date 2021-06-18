Space Themed NFT Platform Moonshot Revamps Website with a Fresh Look
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonshot is all set to launch its new website https://project-moonshot.me with a fresh look and exciting updates. With the addition of talented individuals to the team, the website has taken on a new more improved brand identity. The website will be live on the 18th of June. Moonshot will no longer be just a meme token, but now an incubator too for Moonshot’s NFT loot-box program, Moonboxes.
Moonshot has its own Moonboxes Platform with virtual boxes containing Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs. These are space-themed NFTs uniquely designed and produced by highly skilled artists that work for the company. These boxes can be purchased using Moonshot tokens. Each box contains a maximum of 1,000 NFTs in the first batch. Later on, the company will release around 1,000 MoonBoxes in ripples. These will be directly connected to the company’s exclusive animated series, "The MoonShooter".
"On our platform you will be able to buy, open and redeem your own unique MoonBoxes. Every MoonBox contains an NFT all of which will vary in rarity. Those NFTS will be revealed to the purchaser five days after the MoonBox launch event, which is yet to be announced”, says a spokesperson for Moonshot
Those who receive a rare NFT are eligible to claim a prize from Moonshot’s prize pool. To keep things exciting, the rarer the NFT, the greater the prize will be. If the prizes are not claimed, the prize pool remains untouched, and is then added into the next NFT from where they can be claimed.
At the completion of each Moonshooter series, the NFTs left in the unsold MoonBoxes will be burnt. These tokes are then removed from circulation permanently. This will bring about the scarcity of purchased NFTs, which in turn drastically increases the value of these tokens. Once this cycle is over, the MoonBoxes will be "refilled" with NFTS from a new series. This leads to a repetitive cycle.
The Moonshooter NFTs are carefully divided into six varied framework designs: "Asteroids", "Floating In Space", "Astronaut In The Ocean", "Inside The Rocket", "In Front Of The Rocket", and "Standing On the Moon".
MoonshotRS25
MOONSHOT
info@project-moonshot.me