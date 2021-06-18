Introducing first-ever high-fashion & luxurious Smart Heated Wearables
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Quanta Vici, the first-ever luxurious Smart Heated Apparel, enters the market of Australia & New Zealand. After years of research and development, and countless hours of prototyping, Quanta Vici now sits confidently at the top of the heated wearable market by outperforming its competition in heat temperature precision, battery life, materiality, and mobile integrations.
Our products protect people from the cold winters and prevent the symptoms of arthritis, migraines, and muscle pain. Now, people can enjoy daily activities, and nothing will ever disturb them again!
In November 2020, during our first launch, we had overnight success. Our goal was overreached by 1000% in the first month, selling +1.8K units in total for winter 2020 on Indiegogo.
Quanta Vici Wearables are unique in their design & technology:
- Long Battery ( 50 hours vs. average 2 hours)
- USB-C Charging (just like smartphones)
- Precise Temperature Selection
- Smart Heating System with Sensors
- Premium Fashion Material & Design from Adidas, Ralph Lauren, BMW, and Bose designers
- Health benefits
- Improves blood circulation
- Protect against skin and nerve damage due to cold
- Helps with symptoms of arthritis, lowering the chance of joints locking in
- Relaxes joint pain and muscle pain, and more!
About Quanta Vici: Canadian smart wearable company founded by Adrien Beyk aims to expand the spectrum of human senses and abilities through practical wearable products that fit into consumers’ daily lives. It is dedicated to crafted exclusive wearables in cold temperatures with modern mobile technology that helps overcome medical conditions during winter.
Quanta Vici’s launch towards their ambitious mission was initiated with their smart heated gloves and socks, founded in 2017 when Beyk’s teammate was suffering from chronic migraines caused by severe winters in Canada. A medical condition that was best managed through wearable heated wear.
Visit https://QuantaVici.com for more information.
Adrien Beyk, Founder|CEO
Quanta Vici
+1 416-565-0896
Hello@QuantaVici.com