No Taming of Shrew

Blockchain startup Shrew poised to Revolutionize Loyalty Rewards IndustryLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain start-up Shrew is aiming to revolutionize the rewards industry. The company, headed by Arfy Shah, is an innovative use case for blockchain, and they are ready to disrupt traditional rewards programs. The company, which is currently in an Initial DEX Offering (IDO), a presale for early investors, hopes to hit the market by 2022.
“Shrew is an ecosystem that will aim to simplify and connect stores from all over the world. In the process, we will create a network that will allow anyone around the globe to earn, store and spend SHREW at any store seamlessly. Opening up possibilities for both the stores and the consumer,” stated Arfy Shah.
Shrew, which stands for Shopping Rewards, wants to replace the outdated loyalty rewards model. Traditional rewards programs have proved to be unsuccessful for both customers and retailers. Some of the challenges faced are low redemption rates due to a saturated market and a complicated redemption process. Retailers often complain of the expensive costs to set up and maintain these customer loyalty programs. With many points remaining unused, this makes the maintenance cost higher than the benefits.
Customers who participate in traditional rewards programs are often dissatisfied with the incentives. They are forced to make purchases that they don’t need to cash in on the rewards. These points regularly expire because the incentives are unappealing. They also complain of the hassle of keeping several rewards cards for different stores. Additionally, perhaps the biggest challenge to these rewards programs is the security concerns. Consumers are reluctant to join loyalty programs that require information beyond a name and phone number.
Shrew promises to address these challenges.
Through blockchain technology, Arfy and the team at Shrew will solve these issues by connecting owners and users of multiple programs and replacing them with a single platform and rewards currency.
This technology will make the application process easier for customers and prevent them from having duplicate reward cards or passwords in their wallets. Through blockchain, users can receive and redeem loyalty tokens that are interoperable across multiple programs. Unlike typical reward points, these tokens never expire or lose value.
“We are in the early stages of the business, but we are already making great progress in getting investors on board. We are in discussions with two major card providers, and the conversations have been positive. We are currently in dialogue with some of our initial target partners, and we can’t wait to share this information as soon as deals are final,” stated Shah.
About Shrew
Shrew is a blockchain start-up founded in 2021. The company is based in the United Kingdom. The current team hails from all over the world, including the Middle East, and Latin America.
CEO Arfy Shah leads the team with his vast experience in the fintech industry. Arfy has worked in leading roles for NYSE companies across a multitude of sectors. These include software development, financial services, and professional audit. With a decade of professional experience and a passion for blockchain, Arfy sets the vision for Shrew.com.
