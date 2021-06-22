Grand & Toy Awarded Group Purchasing Contract Via Kinetic GPO
We look forward to serving Kinetic GPO’s members with solutions that best meet their needs.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand & Toy today announced that they have been awarded a three-year partnership with Kinetic GPO, a cooperative purchasing organization established for broader public sector, nonprofit and municipalities, academics, school boards, and health and social services (MASH) entities across Canada. The contract took effect April 1, 2021 and will remain active through March 31, 2024, with an option to extend the term for an additional period of up to two years.
The contract provides exclusive pricing and access to Grand & Toy’s comprehensive offering of office supplies and furniture-related services to public sector entities throughout Canada and helps these organizations reduce procurement costs by leveraging group purchasing power and simplifying the overall procurement process.
“Grand & Toy is proud to have the opportunity to partner with Kinetic GPO to provide our public sector customers with unprecedented value, selection, and the highest level of customer service,” said Bryce Carter Sr. Managing Director, Business Development & Inside Sales at Grand & Toy. “We look forward to serving Kinetic GPO’s members with solutions that best meet their needs.”
Kinetic GPO conducts procurement in a fair, open, and transparent manner compliant with the International and Regional Trade Agreements as well as the Ontario Broader Public Sector Procurement Directive. Membership is free with no volume commitments.
“Kinetic GPO is pleased to partner with Grand & Toy on both the office supplies and furniture contracts. Public entities and non-profits will be able to benefit from the overall value, product offering, contract management, and innovative solutions offered through the new contracts. This partnership helps members maximize their resources, ultimately saving taxpayer dollars,” said Chris Penny CEO of Kinetic GPO.
About Grand & Toy
Grand & Toy has proudly served Canadian customers for over 130 years and has earned a legacy built on trust and experience that businesses have come to depend on. Over the years, Grand & Toy has had a history of bringing innovative workplace solutions and sustainable business practices to market. Today, we are one of the largest B2B office products and services providers, operating one of the country’s biggest distribution networks serving customers coast-to-coast via our direct sales force and best-in-class e-commerce platform. For more information about Grand & Toy, visit grandandtoy.com.
About Kinetic GPO
Kinetic GPO is a national broader public sector collaborative purchasing organization, established in 2017, whose contracts have been competitively bid in a fair, open, and transparent manner to vendors for commonly purchased products and services including, technology, fleet, maintenance, HVAC, roofing, groundskeeping, playground, operations, managed print services, and construction consistent with the regional and national trade agreement requirements. Entities that must comply with regional and national trade agreements, such as municipalities, colleges, and universities, schools, healthcare, non-profit, and all other public sector entities, use Kinetic GPO contracts to increase their efficiency and economy when procuring goods and services. As a national purchasing cooperative, Kinetic GPO leverages a large pool of purchasing potential and allows entities to receive a combined buying power regardless of the entity’s size. For more information about Kinetic GPO or to become a member, please visit www.kineticgpo.ca.
