“Mine” Acquired by Tangled Tree Publishing, Psychological Thriller Releasing Worldwide February 2022
Tangled Tree Publishing Acquires Intense Thriller, “Mine”
Readers will be led through a tale so twisted they won’t know what’s on the next page or who anyone really is until the very last page.”AUSTRALIA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is excited to announce the publication of Houston, Texas-based author Rachael Tamayo and her latest novel Mine. Marked for release February 26, 2022, under their Tangled Tree imprint, “the darker, twisted side of Hot Tree Publishing.”
“We found best-selling author Rachael Tamayo’s book gripping, with an intriguing style, and a dark, twisted mystery and intense suspense. It’s exactly the type of title we look to publish,” said Tangled Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. With themes of obsession, greed, and murder, complete with a collision of the truth and lies, readers will be hauled through a tale so twisted they won’t know what’s on the next page or who anyone really is.
“The intensity of the characters and their journeys hooked me from the very first page,” says Tangled Tree’s acquisitions editor, Kristin Scearce, “with such a skilful weaving of twists, the story is sure to keep the reader turning page after page, eager to reach the mind-blowing conclusion.”
"Mine" will take the reader on a white-knuckled journey. It’s the ultimate in dark, twisty and psychological. Readers will be thinking about this one long after they turn the last page.
“I should have taken it off. But they would have known if I did that, so maybe I should have worn something else. I roll my eyes, squeezing the top out, then leaving it hanging over the counter. Oh well, I’ll buy another one. I head to the bedroom and find an old T-shirt, slipping it over my head. I look down at my jeans. The stains there aren’t so bad that I need to change. Surely it’s in my hair too. I frown, needing to shower. But there’s no time, and it’ll cause too many questions.
In the living room, I find him where I left him, lying on the couch. I bend and kiss full, damp lips. Still warm. I wipe the blood from my lips with the back of my hand.
There’s a knock on the door: the police, the ambulance. I start to cry again before I move, unlocking and opening it.” - from “Mine”
When divorcee Justin Gray wakes up next to a beautiful stranger in Vegas on his birthday weekend, he assumes it’s just a drunken mistake. When he discovers that he’s married to said stranger in her early twenties, he insists on an annulment and assumes his life will return to normal once he gets back home. He assumes wrong. As the shapely blonde refuses to give him an annulment and insists the marriage continue, what was a wild weekend turns into a deadly mistake.
About the author: Award-winning author Rachael Tamayo has a unique insight into mental illness due to her former twelve years in law enforcement. She enjoys weaving both the darkness and the hope of humanity into her books. Learn more at www.rachaeltamayowrites.com. Read excerpts of Mine at rachaeltamayowrites.com.
