Sergio Nicolas R Rodriguez (sergionicr) publishes a preview of his song ‘Better Days’

The Colombian Sergionicr has always surprised us with the new projects in which he is getting involved.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘Better Days’ is the name of this song that marks the beginning of a new stage of music in Sergionicr . Who is now completely focused on his musical and digital career, so he wanted to share a small preview of what is to come.Sergionicr a Colombian influencer who triumphs in social networksAll your dreams can come true if you have the courage and the will to pursue them,Thus, one of the most recognized influencer in Latin America achieved his desired goal with great effort and dedication, he also had appearances at Nickelodeon awards and participated in multiple collaborations with brands.Sergio Nicolas R Rodriguez was born on October 3, 1990 in Bogotá, Colombia. He is a celebrity in the internet world and considered one of the most influential young people in the media environment. Thanks to his charisma and talent, he was gaining popularity on social networks, especially on Twitter.For new releases see spotify and instagram as Sergionicr