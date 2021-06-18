Martin Baughman the ‘One off’ Pharmaceutical Injury Law Firm, IVC & TMV Litigation Update: Verdict

Dr. Greg Vigna

Martin Baughman has now taken 3 Bard IVC filter cases to a successful verdict.. the latest is a $3.3 million award in Wisconsin in Natalie v CR Bard Inc et al.

A $3.3 million award is an exceptional outcome as the verdict form included mental anguish and other psychological distress only.” — Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D., Certified Life Care Planner

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Martin Baughman has now taken three Bard IVC filter cases to a successful verdict in less than 5 weeks, the latest is a $3.3 million award in Wisconsin in Natalie v CR Bard Inc et al. Plaintiff in the latest win was injured by the Bard Meridian filter that broke into pieces after implant and caused a fractured strut to migrate into the heart. This is an exceptional outcome as the verdict form included mental anguish and other psychological distress only," shares Greg Vigna, MD, JD.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner states, “The design defect in the IVC filter litigation is quite clear as there are safer alternative designs to the most problematic devices that have a tendency to perforate the inferior vena cava, perforate other organs, cause IVC occlusion, and fracture. The injuries often relate to psychological distress for potential injuries from embedded filters in the inferior vena cava that cannot be readily removed, the risk of blood clots caused by the filter, the ongoing risk of fractures of the device, and far reaching perforations into the spine, renal arteries, liver, and digestive organs. Ben Martin, Esq. and Laura Baughman, Esq. were able to capitalize on the risk of the unknown, the fear of the unknown, and the loss of trust caused by these defective devices.”

Dr. Vigna explains, “The vaginal mesh litigation is different from the IVC litigation because the pain syndromes we represent from the various devices relate to pudendal, obturator, and ilioinguinal neuralgia that are essentially clinical diagnoses. What is also different is the future medical cost for the pain which will include physical therapy, nerve blocks, spinal stimulators, mesh removal surgeries, Botox, and nerve decompression surgery which cost between $400,000 and $700,000 per decade of life remaining for the injured women. The damages that we are arguing for are enormous when adding past medical cost and vocational loss. We have several cases with money damages where there are newly disabled women who have lost significant income and have money damages of millions dollars without even factoring pain and suffering and related mental anguish.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Martin Baughman, along with the other firms I have selected to work with in the vaginal mesh litigation, have the willingness to put money and time into cases to properly work them up for trial by hiring experts in urogynecology, biomaterials, life care planning, vocational experts, and economists for the purpose of providing expert reports, taking defense experts’ depositions, and preparing for trial. The basic tenet is that we prepare our cases for trial from start to finish, we don’t ask the defense for mediation or money, and simply go forward with all the necessary steps of litigation. It is then our clients can be properly counseled on the risk versus benefits of trial. In the end, it is our client’s decision to go to trial.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Ben Martin and Laura Baughman have a train of Bard IVC cases going forward with multiple trial teams. We have the same train of seriously injured vaginal mesh clients approaching the courthouses across the country who have suffered neurological pain syndromes. In the case of vaginal mesh, my work will end at the time of the last explant.”

Listen to podcast from Ben Martin, Esq. and Laura Baughman, Esq. who explain the steps of litigation and their firm's commitment to women across the country.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. His cases are filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas, Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas who specialize in ‘one off’ catastrophic injuries caused by the IVF filter and vaginal mesh.

