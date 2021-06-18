Portwell Announces New Mainstream 1U 19˝ Rackmount System Driven by Intel® 10th Generation Core™ and Xeon® W Processor

CAR-4060

Portwell Logo

Portwell Logo

New CAR-4060 supports a wide range of network security applications; delivers a combination of computing power and flexible networking configuration

CAR-4060 can be effective as a network router, network switch, NAT firewall, IDS/IPS, UTM, VPN, as well as Fog Computing, SD-WAN and Edge Gateway in network security applications.”
— Robert Feng
FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new CAR-4060, the latest member of the family of 1U rackmount network security appliances from American Portwell Technology, Inc. (https://www.portwell.com), is a new mainstream 1U 19˝ rackmount system that supports Intel's 10th Generation Core™ i3/i5/i7 and Xeon® W processor family (formerly known as Comet-Lake S).

According to Eason Lin, American Portwell's project manager, the new CAR-4060's features include 8x GbE RJ45, 2 x 10G SFP+, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x RJ45 Console; 2 x front-access Portwell NIC module to support a flexible configuration of 1/10/25/40Gb copper or fiber ports; 1x iSAM module for 2 x hot-swappable HDD; 4 x DDR4 2933 MHz DIMMs up to 128GB; 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x RJ45 Console, 1 x IPMI; 2.5˝ SATA HDD/SSD, 1 x M.2 key B+M socket, 1 x SATADOM; TPM module.

The new CAR-4060 1U mainstream rackmount system can be effective as a network router, network switch, NAT firewall, IDS/IPS, UTM, VPN, as well as Fog Computing, SD-WAN and Edge Gateway in network security applications.


Greater Stability via Flexible Configuration
“Our new CAR-4060 is an excellent choice for mainstream network systems,” says Robert Feng, American Portwell's senior product marketing director, “because not only it designed to support a wide range of network security applications in the enterprise, and large to medium-size companies, but it also delivers the outstanding combination of performance, flexibility and reliability through its wide LAN/network bandwidth, and adjustable configuration of CPUs and GbE LAN ports, easy and quick field maintenance. Plus, BMC module offers IPMI support and remote management, extending its options into Fog Computing and the like. And as always,” Feng continues, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long life cycle support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”


A Trusted Hardware Partner
As a trusted hardware partner, American Portwell Technology, also offers a wide variety of services to our customers, such as customizing of enclosure color, customer’s logo, package or entire product design, configuring image in production, managing logistic hub and drop shipment to end customers. These valuable services ensure a worry-free experience for our customers, enabling them to focus on their core value such as software development or enhancement, or new technologies.

Maria Yang
American Portwell Technology
+1 5104033375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Portwell Announces New Mainstream 1U 19˝ Rackmount System Driven by Intel® 10th Generation Core™ and Xeon® W Processor

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Maria Yang
American Portwell Technology
+1 5104033375
Company/Organization
American Portwell Technology
44200 Christy Street
Fremont, California, 94538
United States
+1 510-403-3399
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Fremont, California, American Portwell Technology, Inc. is an industrial PC company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc. and is committed to high standards and engineering excellence. American Portwell's extensive product portfolio includes the manufacture of industrial embedded systems such as single-board computers, embedded computers, specialty computer platforms, rackmount computers, communication appliances, and human-machine interfaces. American Portwell provides both off-the-shelf and versatile custom solutions for applications in the medical equipment, factory automation, retail automation, semiconductor equipment, financial automation, artificial intelligence (AI), mission-critical and network security markets. Encouraged by American Portwell's compliance with such quality and environmental standards as ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TL 9000 and RoHS process, partnered companies have taken advantage of our customer-oriented and dedicated engineering resource to satisfy their need for superior mechanical chassis, computer board design and modification, and specific system configurations, testing and assembly.

About Portwell

More From This Author
Portwell Announces New Mainstream 1U 19˝ Rackmount System Driven by Intel® 10th Generation Core™ and Xeon® W Processor
Portwell Announces PCOM-B645VGL, a new COM Express® Type 6 Compact Module with Intel Atom® x6000E Series Processor
Portwell Adds New 1U 19” Rackmount Form Factor Powered by Intel® 10th Generation Core™ and Xeon® W Processor Family
View All Stories From This Author