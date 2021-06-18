Portwell Announces New Mainstream 1U 19˝ Rackmount System Driven by Intel® 10th Generation Core™ and Xeon® W Processor
New CAR-4060 supports a wide range of network security applications; delivers a combination of computing power and flexible networking configuration
CAR-4060 can be effective as a network router, network switch, NAT firewall, IDS/IPS, UTM, VPN, as well as Fog Computing, SD-WAN and Edge Gateway in network security applications.”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new CAR-4060, the latest member of the family of 1U rackmount network security appliances from American Portwell Technology, Inc. (https://www.portwell.com), is a new mainstream 1U 19˝ rackmount system that supports Intel's 10th Generation Core™ i3/i5/i7 and Xeon® W processor family (formerly known as Comet-Lake S).
According to Eason Lin, American Portwell's project manager, the new CAR-4060's features include 8x GbE RJ45, 2 x 10G SFP+, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x RJ45 Console; 2 x front-access Portwell NIC module to support a flexible configuration of 1/10/25/40Gb copper or fiber ports; 1x iSAM module for 2 x hot-swappable HDD; 4 x DDR4 2933 MHz DIMMs up to 128GB; 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x RJ45 Console, 1 x IPMI; 2.5˝ SATA HDD/SSD, 1 x M.2 key B+M socket, 1 x SATADOM; TPM module.
The new CAR-4060 1U mainstream rackmount system can be effective as a network router, network switch, NAT firewall, IDS/IPS, UTM, VPN, as well as Fog Computing, SD-WAN and Edge Gateway in network security applications.
Greater Stability via Flexible Configuration
“Our new CAR-4060 is an excellent choice for mainstream network systems,” says Robert Feng, American Portwell's senior product marketing director, “because not only it designed to support a wide range of network security applications in the enterprise, and large to medium-size companies, but it also delivers the outstanding combination of performance, flexibility and reliability through its wide LAN/network bandwidth, and adjustable configuration of CPUs and GbE LAN ports, easy and quick field maintenance. Plus, BMC module offers IPMI support and remote management, extending its options into Fog Computing and the like. And as always,” Feng continues, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long life cycle support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”
A Trusted Hardware Partner
As a trusted hardware partner, American Portwell Technology, also offers a wide variety of services to our customers, such as customizing of enclosure color, customer’s logo, package or entire product design, configuring image in production, managing logistic hub and drop shipment to end customers. These valuable services ensure a worry-free experience for our customers, enabling them to focus on their core value such as software development or enhancement, or new technologies.
