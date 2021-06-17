Governor Cooper Appoints New District Court Judge

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Joal Broun to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 15B, serving Chatham and Orange counties.

“Joal is an experienced leader who will serve our state and its people with distinction,” said Gov. Cooper. “I’m pleased to appoint her to the bench.”

Joal Broun will serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 15B. She will fill the seat vacated by the Honorable Beverly Scarlett. Broun is the Director of the Lobbying Compliance Division for the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State. Previously, she was Associate General Counsel for the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement and General Counsel for the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Wake Forest University and her Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law.

###