Electro Scan Earns 'Top Product of the Year' Award From Environment + Energy Leader for Water Leak Detection Solution

Electro Scan's DELTA offers a 100x improvement over legacy acoustic sensors to locate and measure leaks expressed in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.

Severe drought conditions, high energy costs to treat and pump potable drinking water, and water losses of 20-30% by most water utilities demands more accurate leak detection.

The award-winning DELTA combines Electro Scan + Acoustic + CCTV as part of its patented machine-intelligent multi-sensor solution.

Drought conditions in the Western United States now feared to be the worst in nearly 1,200 years.