Is your dry cleaner still using toxic PERC?

Washington has reached a major milestone in reducing the use of toxic substances thanks to the successful efforts of Ecology’s Product Replacement Program.

Fifty dry cleaning businesses across the state have now switched from using toxic perchloroethylene (PERC) to a less toxic alternative since 2019. However, approximately 60 PERC-using businesses are still operating, prompting Ecology to redouble its efforts to eliminate the hazardous chemical from use.

Toxics Reduction Supervisor Myles Perkins talks about the history of the Product Replacement Program and how dry cleaning businesses can get cash reimbursements for switching to less toxic alternatives.