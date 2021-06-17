Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,968 in the last 365 days.

Is your dry cleaner still using toxic PERC?

Dry cleaning business storefront.

Washington has reached a major milestone in reducing the use of toxic substances thanks to the successful efforts of Ecology’s Product Replacement Program.

Fifty dry cleaning businesses across the state have now switched from using toxic perchloroethylene (PERC) to a less toxic alternative since 2019. However, approximately 60 PERC-using businesses are still operating, prompting Ecology to redouble its efforts to eliminate the hazardous chemical from use.

Toxics Reduction Supervisor Myles Perkins talks about the history of the Product Replacement Program and how dry cleaning businesses can get cash reimbursements for switching to less toxic alternatives.

You just read:

Is your dry cleaner still using toxic PERC?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.