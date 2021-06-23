Members of Iglesia Ni Cristo Discuss the Church’s Missionary Activities
The Iglesia Ni Cristo, or Church of Christ, is an international Christian church. It is a Church that has been praised around the globe for its humanitarian efforts and missionary works. Members recently discussed the church's missionary activities.
"Missionary work is constantly taking place around the globe in Iglesia Ni Cristo congregations," one member said. "We're working to increase the quality of life for people around the world while spreading God's word as widely and quickly as possible."
A major missionary project of the Iglesia Ni Cristo is constantly taking place in Zimbabwe and Botswana, Africa. These are two landlocked countries that had not been introduced to the teachings of the Church of Christ. One congregation member explained that the people were eager to learn the teachings of God and that the church held numerous Bible studies in villages, streets, homes, and schools.
Similar missions occur around the globe, as members of the Church of Christ are always eager to share their teachings and faith with non-members. While missionaries travel to these faraway places to spread the word of God, they also provide humanitarian services while there. Common missionary projects include providing free dental and medical services, building homes for those in need, and providing hot meals.
"Missionary work is a responsibility of the members of the church," another member said. "All of the prophets in the Bible have served as missionaries, and it is our job to carry on the tradition and spread the word."
Members finished by stating that you do not have to travel around the globe to be a missionary for Iglesia Ni Cristo. Instead, sharing the faith can be done simply by bringing a friend to the church, explaining the gospel to friends and family, contributing to the missionary fund, or delivering copies of church magazines.
"You don't have to be in Africa, Haiti, or another country in need to spread the teachings of our church," a church leader said. "Every member of the congregation is a missionary and fulfilling this position can be as simple as inviting friends and family over for dinner and discussing the word of God. There are also so many individuals and families in our local communities that need food, shelter, and more. We can spread the word of God through assisting them also."
Members continuously encourage others to find out more about the Church of Christ by visiting a local congregation near them.
