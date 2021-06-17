Why Parents Across Ireland Are Buying Refurbished Iphones For Their Kids?
Kids around Ireland, want to make sure that they have the latest model with the best features. For parents, the priorities are a little different!
If you're looking to keep your phone budget in check and still get a smartphone with the features your kids want, buying a used or second-hand refurbished iPhone might just be right up your alley.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For kids around Ireland, making sure that they have the latest model with the best features may be at the top of their priority list. As a parent, what is at the top of yours? That your child's phone is safe, reliable, and relatively inexpensive!
Unfortunately, buying the latest iPhone for your kids can be pretty expensive. In fact, a 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max retails for over €1200!
If you're looking to keep your phone budget in check and still get a smartphone with the features your kids want, buying a used or second-hand refurbished iPhone might just be right up your alley. With a refurbished iPhone, you'll save money while getting all the same bells and whistles that your kids are looking for in their smartphones.
It's understandable for parents to want to get that perfect, shiny new iPhone and give it as a gift to their child. But is this really the best option? Let's take a look at the benefits of buying a refurbished iPhone from Ireland's leading refurbished iPhone company.
WHAT IS A REFURBISHED IPHONE??
A refurbished iPhone is a device that has been used and then repaired or replaced after being returned or traded in. Some refurbished phones may have scratches or dings from previous use, but the same care was put into it as if someone were repairing their own phone.
An iPhone can only be considered refurbished if it has been through rigorous tests that show it is back to its original functionality. It's also important to note that a refurbished iPhone will often look nearly identical to its brand new counterpart but can't be sold at the same price due to its previous ownership.
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF BUYING A REFURBISHED IPHONE?
Wondering if a refurbished iPhone is right for your kids? Here are some of the top reasons that parents across Ireland are choosing to buy refurbished or new or used:
USED IPHONES ARE A COST-EFFECTIVE CHOICE
The main reason that many parents in Ireland consider buying a refurbished iPhone is the much lower price.
A refurbished iPhone can typically about a half to a third of the cost of a new one! Knowing you are getting a great iPhone at an even better value makes refurbished phones the way to go.
REFURBISHED PHONES WORK LIKE NEW
One of the benefits of refurbished phones is that they work like new. All signs of wear and tear are either professionally repaired or replaced with a new part.
Your kid's refurbished iPhone may have some dings here and there, but it has been tested to ensure that it works just like new. This makes buying refurbished much safer than simply picking up a used iPhone off the web.
REFURBISHED IPHONES COME WITH A WARRANTY
Buying refurbished iPhones comes with extended warranty options in case anything goes wrong after you buy them. The company will replace parts at no charge if something happens while under warranty. This can be a lifesaver should your child drop or break their iPhone.
SECOND HAND IPHONES SAVE RESOURCES & PROTECTS THE ENVIRONMENT
Want to feel great about your iPhone purchase? Buying refurbished devices helps protect our natural resources and environment as well by saving material from going into landfills.
When phones are rebuilt and resold, it reduces the amount of waste contributed by simply throwing old phones away.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST REFURBISHED IPHONE FOR KIDS
Are you looking to buy a refurbished iPhone for your kids? While there are plenty of resources to find a secondhand or used iPhone in Ireland, you can't beat the prices and availability at Phonely. We are proud to offer Ireland's best catalog of certified refurbished iPhones that feature the latest features and functionality - at a price that competitors can’t beat. When it's time to upgrade your iPhone, why not buy refurbished?
We have a wide selection of certified refurbished iPhones guaranteed to be free from defects or damage. When you purchase an iPhone at Phonely, we back it with a full warranty - making sure that you can buy your kid's an iPhone that will keep up with their active lifestyle.
Want to learn more? Visit Phonely online - Ireland's premier online refurbished iPhone retailer!
