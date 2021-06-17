New Remix Released By Producer Johnson Somerset

New Remix of Starita and Trevor Hall Song "Lights On" Released By Arcadia Inclusive Records (Global) + ZMI Records (UK)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lights On (Remix by Johnson Somerset) has been released to worldwide markets June 17, 2021 by Arcadia Inclusive Records / ZMI Records. Produced in London, the dance track features Trevor Hall on vocals and was remixed and produced by Johnson Somerset. The track is available on all major digital and streaming platforms.

"Lights On" was originally released in 2017 by Arcadia Inclusive Records as a single from Starita's self-titled EP which featured collaborations with artists Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest, Trevor Hall, Trent Park and Madame Gandhi.

Starita is a lifelong musician with over 19 years experience as an engineer, producer, and remixer across a multitude of genres specializing in rock, pop, and electronic music of all types. His clients include some of the industry's top artists such as Phife Dawg, Childish Gambino, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Third Eye Blind, and more. Recently, his work with Laura Sullivan won the Grammy® for Best New Age Album. In addition, his work with Los Amigos Invisibles was Latin Grammy® nominated for Song of the Year and Grammy® nominated for Best Latin Alternative.

Trevor Hall’s blend of roots and folk music with touches of electronic elements, is imbued with a deep love of Eastern Mysticism. This powerful symbiosis fostered a deep connectivity with his growing fan base and Trevor quickly matured into a leader of the burgeoning conscious musical community. Along with numerous pilgrimages to India, he has sold out the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado as a headliner and he also completed a series of sold-out international tours with artists such as Ziggy Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Franti, John Butler Trio, Matisyahu and Brett Dennen.

Johnson Somerset is an industry veteran and a tireless musical crusader with a production career spanning from the late 80s to the present day. A record producer and remixer, Somerset has worked on tracks by Simple Minds, Bryan Ferry, Steve Winwood, Katy Perry and Duran Duran. He has also contributed to Brian Ferry's album Taxi and Dylanesque and the Steve Winwood album About Time.

Arcadia Inclusive Records and ZMI Records are part of ZMI Rights Management, a London based rights management group distributed by Ingrooves Music, a subsidiary of Universal Music.

