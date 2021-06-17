Congregation Members Discuss the Rich History of Iglesia Ni Cristo
Congregation members recently discussed the rich history of Iglesia Ni Cristo.TORONTO, , ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iglesia Ni Cristo is a religious movement that has been sweeping the globe for more than a century. Congregation members of Iglesia Ni Cristo, also known as the Church of Christ, recently discussed the rich history of the church.
Brother Felix Y. Manalo registered the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) with the government of the Philippines on July 27, 1914. The founder's parents had raised him as part of the Roman Catholic Church, but he later adopted Methodism followed by Seventh-day Adventism. Brother Felix began to express the need for individuals to return to the original Christianity first developed by Jesus Christ. The church was established in Manila, the Philippines, but the church quickly spread around the country.
The small congregation from where Brother Felix started, steadily grew, motivated by faith, love, and hope. With a centralized administration, as well as the number of brethren, the Church constantly rose throughout the archipelago.
"Iglesia Ni Cristo spread so rapidly, because the teachings are easily understood and easily shared with friends and family," one member said. "With God’s mighty guidance, Brother Felix also steered the church’s expansion rapidly throughout the Philippines. His son, Brother Erano then took the church international."
Brother Erano Manalo became the church's executive minister in 1963 after the death of Brother Felix Ysagun Manalo. The church held its first service outside of the Philippines in 1968. This service was officiated by Brother Erano in Hawaii, USA. Following this date, the church continued to grow rapidly, which meant more blessings and graces for congregations.
Iglesia Ni Cristo remains the largest indigenous church of Christianity in the Philippines to this day. The date of the church's establishment, July 27, is now a national holiday. Iglesia Ni Cristo now serves more than 3 million members in 158 countries and territories.
.
"Our church is a Unitarian church that focuses on the teachings of God," one congregation member said. "We know that Jesus Christ is the son of God but is not God himself. We teach the about the Day of Judgement and are eager to share these teachings with the world. What began as a Filipino church is now an international church that is growing at a rapid rate."
Individuals can learn more about Iglesia Ni Cristo by logging onto the IglesiaNiCristo.net website. This site is an excellent source for learning more about the history of the church, beliefs, locations, and additional contact information. The "directory" tab can help you find a Church of Christ location near you, from Salt Lake City, Utah to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and the Philippines.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here