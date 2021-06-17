Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,982 in the last 365 days.

State Offices to Close June 18th to Observe Juneteenth

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

State Offices to Close June 18th to Observe Juneteenth

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in expectation of federal legislation to be signed shortly and in accordance with state law, announced that state offices will be closed and teammates will be granted a day of leave for Juneteenth which will be observed on Friday, June 18, 2021.

 

State law provides that whenever federal employees receive a paid holiday, the State of Nebraska shall grant the same benefit to state teammates.  Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military, and teammates engaged in other essential functions.  All teammates should receive official instruction from their agency director or personnel representative.

 

A copy of the Governor’s proclamation can be found by clicking here.

 

###

You just read:

State Offices to Close June 18th to Observe Juneteenth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.