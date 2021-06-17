Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

State Offices to Close June 18th to Observe Juneteenth

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in expectation of federal legislation to be signed shortly and in accordance with state law, announced that state offices will be closed and teammates will be granted a day of leave for Juneteenth which will be observed on Friday, June 18, 2021.

State law provides that whenever federal employees receive a paid holiday, the State of Nebraska shall grant the same benefit to state teammates. Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military, and teammates engaged in other essential functions. All teammates should receive official instruction from their agency director or personnel representative.

A copy of the Governor’s proclamation can be found by clicking here.

###