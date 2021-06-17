Questex’s Sensors Converge to Unite the Global Design Engineering Community, Expands Program to Offer Both In-Person and Virtual Content and Engagement

Delivers the Biggest Design Engineering Trends September 21-23, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge will unite the global engineering community September 21-23, 2021 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Now, announcing a new virtual component option, Sensors Converge will offer attendees hybrid content and engagement opportunities covering the biggest design engineering trends with a new streaming experience.



Attendees will have access to a virtual event agenda comprised of tech talks, keynotes, live streamed main stage sessions, interviews, and more, to create the ultimate event experience regardless of location and restrictions.

NEW Hybrid program highlights include:

Live streamed keynotes and keynote interviews with the opportunity to ask Q&A right from the virtual platform

Focus sessions with topics on smart sensors, IoT & Wireless, and Embedded Systems featuring keynotes, tech talks, and a panel discussion

Tech Talks from leading partners on specific technologies

The Sensors News Desk with exclusive interviews throughout the event with attendees, speakers and sponsors

The Partner Content Hub with access to videos, webinars, and research from leading partners

Virtual Networking and Attendee Matchmaking algorithm where attendees can connect with peers across the industry who share similar interests

The full event schedule can be viewed here.

“We’re excited to reunite the global design engineering community at our event this Fall. In-person or virtually, attendees will experience both the content and engagement Sensors Converge is known for, and the hybrid platform allows us to be inclusive and extend the event to our entire community around the world,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors and Electronics at Questex. “We know it’s been challenging to be separated from our peers, so we created a free Virtual Pass for the engineers to get the content they need and reconnect. Our event is also a tremendous opportunity for both attendee and partners to get in front of the global community.”

Virtual Passes are free. Sensors Converge also offers two other registration options to attend in-person, the All-Access Pass provides access to the entire event, the Expo Hall Pass offers access to the Expo Hall only. Early bird rates end July 30. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsexpo.com/register .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here. Multiple opportunities are available to maximize your reach with a high-impact hybrid sponsorship.

To apply for press registration, click here.

Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Sensors Converge

For 36 years Sensors Expo & Conference has brought together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. In 2021, we’re excited to curate a live, in-person experience called Sensors Converge, where the industry can come together, safely, to collaborate and conduct business. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Sensors, and daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com.

About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.