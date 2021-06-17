Barberitos Welcomes Summer with Refreshing FREE Drink
Fast-casual restaurant providing offer via its mobile app
As it starts to heat up outside, guests can enjoy a refreshing cold beverage on us to pair with our farm-fresh food.”ATHENS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with 51 locations across the Southeast, is celebrating the start of summer on Friday, June 18 by offering one refreshing free fountain drink to its guests at participating locations. This special offer can only be redeemed through the Barberitos mobile app.
— Barberitos Founder & CEO Downing Barber
Guests are encouraged to enjoy their complimentary drink with fresh corn tortillas chips or Barberitos’ entrees including burritos, bowls, salads, nachos, tacos or quesadillas.
“The Barberitos team is excited to kick off summer by offering our guests a free fountain drink,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “As it starts to heat up outside, guests can enjoy a refreshing cold beverage on us to pair with our farm-fresh food.”
The Barberitos mobile app provides a location finder, in-app online ordering and quick ways to earn rewards and pay online.
As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, fish, rice and beans.
For more information about Barberitos and the summer offer, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and the community, please visit www.barberitos.com.
About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina
Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, all of Barberitos’ menu items are made in-house daily, including the hand-smashed guacamole. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 50 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, “Nation’s Restaurant News” included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com.
