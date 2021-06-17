Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WE ALL START SOMEWHERE - Even #1 rapper POLO G

Polo G

Polo G Calabasas Home

Polo G & Joel Diamond

Polo G & Joel Diamond signing lease agreement

Jamie Foxx & Joel Diamond

Jamie Foxx house purchased from Joel Diamond

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well before Chicago rapper Polo G had his first record released on Sony, he leased a tennis court/basketball estate in star-studded Calabasas owned by multi platinum & 2x Grammy nominated record producer and former head of Sony Music Publishing (where he negotiated David Geffen's first million dollar deal for Laura Nyro), Joel Diamond. Not too shabby for a new unknown rapper starting out!

Diamond said when he received the rental application from Taurus Bartlett a.k.a. Polo G, he noticed that there was zero credit rating. But having a gut instinct for talent, Diamond just knew that this kid was going to be a star ... he rented him the house anyway ... it didn't hurt also that Polo G offered Diamond the entire year's rent in advance.

Diamond's instinct once again was proven correct when Polo G debuted #1 with "Rapstar" on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in April.

Diamond's last (good-luck) house in Tarzana went to Jamie Foxx, again well before Jamie's first #1 hit record and before his first feature film with co-star Al Pacino.

Diamond Joel
Silver Blue Productions, Ltd.
+1 818-980-9588
email us here

