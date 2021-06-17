Kawakami Inu, the emerging “billion dollar” joke of the cryptocurrency market?

/EIN News/ -- Tiong Bahru, Singapore, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meme coins were once seen as a “joke” in the cryptocurrency market, but their recent price increase is challenging both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Leading this trend is the phenomenon of Dogecoin (DOGE), which can be said to be "a formidable joke", when it is in the top 10 of cryptocurrencies with the largest market capitalization.

In just the first 4 months of 2021, the price of DOGE has increased by nearly 35,000% and since the beginning of 2020, this "dog" has increased by more than 74,000%. Imagine, if you invest 10,000 USD in DOGE at 0.001 USD/DOGE in 2020, now after 1 year, you have become a millionaire with 7.5 million USD in your account, the price increase is twice 750 times is a crazy thing only in this crypto world.

Following the success of Dogecoin, a series of other meme coin projects were born such as Shiba Inu, Akita Inu, Kitten token, or Kawakami Inu, etc. The common point of these coins is that they are all named like the popular pets. In particular, Kawakami Inu (KKI) is being considered a "new fever", when it attracts the attention of the community because it follows the trend of meme coins.

Kawakami is currently being issued on the kawakami.finance portal and traded on Pancakeswap, a trading platform powered by Binance Smart Chain. Issuing quantity is limited to 100,000,000 Tokens, of which, there will be 10 taxes for all transactions, 5% of which will be distributed respectively to all holders.

Kawakami is known as the descendant of wolves. According to statistics in Japan, the number of wolves is decreasing and Kawakami becomes a rare breed in this country of the rising sun when there are only 80 identical individuals left.

The advantages of Kawakami are: Firstly, verified contract with an active team of developers to generate unlimited profits; Secondly, it is one of the most active Telegram communities with transparent information at 100%; In addition, Kawakami also has weekly prize contests and an NFT marketplace for early registrants.

The Kawakami Development Roadmap (KKI) is very clear:

Phase 1: Focusing on core development and having a marketing (advertising/influencer) strategy. Kawakami (KKI) is integrated on Coingecko and CoinMarketCap. This is also the time to launch the NFT platform.

Phase 2: Establishing a partnership network to help KKI INU conquer the crypto world and list on the CEX exchange. Also launched KKI Swap DeFi Platform Beta, KKI INU Beta Social Platform.

Phase 3: KKI will be listed on tier 1 CEX exchange, market on a larger scale and have a full release of the KKI Swap DeFi Platform, as well as the KKI INU Social Platform.

Phase 4: NFTs are auctioned for funding on a larger scale in order to save all the dogs in the world that are in danger such as wandering and at risk of extinction dogs.

As can be seen, the trend of meme coins is extremely strong promoted by KOLs. If DOGE is beaten the drum by Elon Musk, the other meme coins are also continuously posted by a series of KOLs calling for and pushing the price. It is worth mentioning that these KOLs not only come from the Crypto market but also have KOLs from other fields, even their work does not relate to the financial sector, they stills simultaneously posted content about meme coins, which this has led to the unimaginable fever of this "animal movement".

Bitcoin's growth has pushed the entire cryptocurrency market up as well, during this period nothing is impossible. Investors who have been active in the market since at least the beginning of 2020 until now have been so used to bitcoin's repeated price increases and peaks, so now when the coin slows down and sideways, they start looking. Another "stimulant". And so, the money of “old” investors is also pouring into meme coins with the aim of being able to find something that can provide the same or more returns. This makes the animal coin movement more crazy than ever. The current trend animal is a very reasonable thing and at the right time to satisfy the criteria when entering the market.

