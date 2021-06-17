ACA Decision: Statement from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum issued the following statement on today’s United States Supreme Court ruling in California v. Texas, involving the legality of the individual mandate for the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that all provisions of the ACA stand and will continue to be in effect. Oregon has been a leader in the defense of the ACA.

In November 2020, a coalition of 21 Attorneys General, including Oregon, and the U.S. House of Representatives argued in virtual arguments before the Supreme Court that the individual mandate is constitutional.

“For the past decade, the health care of millions of Americans has been in legal jeopardy. With today’s ruling, the Supreme Court has finally put this issue to rest. If the last federal administration and the states fighting the ACA had had their way, millions upon millions of Americans, including many Oregonians, would have been left scrambling for health care,” said Attorney General Rosenblum.

“I’m proud of the hard work of the coalition of states that worked together to make sure this system was not dismantled,” continued AG Rosenblum.