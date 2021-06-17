ELEMENTUS NAMES JOSEPH CARRABBA AS CEO
I am thrilled to lead this company and its critical initiatives as we help restore the environment and reduce the world’s dependence on rare earths from China.”GRAMERCY, LA, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElementUS Minerals, LLC, a JV between DADA Holdings and Enervoxa, announced the appointment of Joseph Carrabba as its Chief Executive Officer. ElementUS is developing a processing facility in Gramercy, Louisiana that will extract highly strategic rare earth elements and other critical minerals from residual bauxite.
Mr. Carrabba brings over 30 years of executive experience in natural resources and metals industries. He spent over 20 years in executive leadership at Rio Tinto, holding positions in its North American, Australian, Asian and European operations. Mr. Carrabba left Rio Tinto to assume the role of Chairman, President and CEO of Cliffs Natural Resources, Inc. from 2005 to 2013. More recently, Mr. Carrabba has held the role of Executive Chairman at Winston Gold, and has served as a director of several listed companies including Aecon Group, where he is a member of the Environmental, Safety and Health Committee, and Newmont Goldcorp, where he chaired its Safety and Sustainability Committee.
“I am thrilled to lead this company and its critical initiatives as we help restore the environment and reduce the world’s dependence on rare earths from China,” Mr. Carrabba said. “My work over the past decade has focused on sustainability and environmentally conscious industrial practices, and ElementUS is poised to continue that effort. By using a low carbon footprint technology to transform industrial residue into rare earths and other essential elements for use in national defense and commercial industry, we not only advance our country’s national and economic security, we benefit the environment as well.”
About ElementUS: ElementUS, a JV between affiliates of DADA Holdings and Enervoxa, will extract valuable rare earth elements and minerals from bauxite residue at DADA’s alumina refinery in Gramercy, Louisiana. ElementUS will deploy Enervoxa technology to separate bauxite residue into its component materials, including several rare earth elements along with iron, titanium and other critical minerals. ElementUS is uniquely positioned to address a growing national security concern around providing a sustainable, domestic supply of rare earth elements and other critical materials required for the green transition. Additionally, as a result of its proprietary extraction process, ElementUS is able to supply these critical materials through a process with a low carbon footprint.
About Enervoxa: Enervoxa is a multi-integrated infrastructure and renewable energy construction company based in Canada with its operations worldwide. Enervoxa implements their very own core technologies on large to mid-scale plants that are designed to: process different types of tailings in the mining sector, treatment of contaminated water and sewage, desalination, waste and biomass into power, while supplying a complete turnkey solution. Enervoxa is now emerging as a key player in the hydrogen fuel and infrastructure space with their next generation Hydrogen production plants and capture and utilization of CO2 at the same time.
About DADA Holdings: DADA Holdings is an investment and management company based in Fort Lauderdale, FL that makes control investments and manages companies in various industries. The partners of DADA Holdings, along with strategic partner Concord Resources Limited, are the principal owners of New Day Aluminum and its subsidiaries Noranda Alumina, located in Gramercy, Louisiana, which produces metallurgical and non-metallurgical alumina, and Noranda Bauxite, located in St. Ann, Jamaica, which mines and ships bauxite for metallurgical and non-metallurgical applications globally. New Day also owns and operates NICHE Chemical, the primary supplier of chemical grade alumina in North America, specialty minerals businesses Niche Fused Alumina in La Bâthie, France and Niche Fused Magnesia in Hull, England, as well as ReNew Recycling, a ferrous and non-ferrous metal processing and recycling business with operations in the Southeastern U.S. Concord Resources Limited is a global resources merchant focused on the supply chain and risk management of non-ferrous metals and associated raw materials. Founded in 2015, Concord is headquartered in London and covers markets through its principal offices in New York and Hong Kong, serving customers worldwide.
