Chair Powell will host town hall with educators August 2, 2021 at 4 p.m. EDT

June 17, 2021

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell will host a town hall with educators on August 2, 2021 at 4 p.m. EDT. During the event, Chair Powell will respond to questions asked by participants who will join the event virtually from across the country.

The event will be broadcast at federalreserve.gov and at youtube.com/federalreserve. Viewers can follow the Federal Reserve Board on Twitter at @FederalReserve, on Facebook at facebook.com/federalreserve, and join in on the discussion by using the hashtag: #FedTownHall.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

