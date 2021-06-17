/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Synthesis LLC has announced the launching of Synthesis Bank, the world's first cryptocurrency tokenized investment bank built on Ethereum smart contract. According to research, the cryptocurrency market size is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. While it's no longer news that the crypto market is rapidly gaining traction, have it in mind that it has not only attracted crypto investors but also opportunistic and fraudulent agents.



For over a decade, the crypto market has presented quite a number of challenges such as trust, accessibility, efficiency and management, for investors in the crypto world. Do you know that many cryptocurrency investors lack the necessary resources to conduct proper research on digital assets?

In fact, a handful of potential and existing investors find it challenging to determine the trustworthiness and credibility of tokens or altcoins, talkless of creating strategies for acquiring profits.

Thanks to Synthesis Bank, the crypto investment service built on ethereum smart contract has emerged to offer innovative solutions to the existing challenges in the investment world. Now, investors can simply invest their cryptocurrency holdings into the Synthesis Bank and its seasoned team will professionally trade their capital among various assets so as to maximize returns while safeguarding funds. Synthesis Bank aims to eliminate the setup and operational costs imposed by middlemen in traditional funds, while enhancing transparency and liquidity for investors.

Why is Synthesis Bank a groundbreaking project?

"Synthesis Bank is transparent, agile and above all - focused on crystallizing ongoing dividends and capital growth for token holders. We look forward to generating growth and success for our token holders." by Alejandro Estrada, CEO/Founder.

Considering the rapid growth and market adoption of cryptocurrencies, Synthesis Bank has created a seamless platform whereby retail and institutional grade investors can take part in solid backed tokens and currencies through one simple channel. With Synthesis Bank, users can benefit from the platform's diverse offerings such as capital appreciation of assets under management as well as monthly dividends based on the performance of realised investments over that period. The smart investment service is creating a tradeable digital ERC20 token that represents a virtual share of Synthesis Bank with a smart contract to ensure that token holders are rewarded on a monthly basis for their ongoing investment in Synthesis Bank Token (STB).

Synthesis Bank is backed by leading service providers like Ethereum, Binance, Certik, Kucoin, Metamask, Swiss crypto vault, Bitcoin Suisse, and Equinix. Additionally, this DeFi project is providing investors with knowledge and updates on demand by developing an ingenious portfolio tracking system, allowing investors to quickly acquire transparency of the Assets Under Management (AUM), transactions and dividend periods seamlessly.

Synthesis Bank manages funds through various positions and strategies, market making, cross exchange market making, algo/HFT, liquidity mining, and arbitrage.

It utilizes a blockchain fund protocol to simplify and automate fund administration, thereby enabling a more transparent, fair and inclusive financial system.

Unique features of Synthesis Bank:

The smart investment bank is an innovative project accompanied with a wide range of dazzling features. Here are some of the key features:

It is eliminating the need for middlemen:



Synthesis Bank ensures quick funding without third-parties. Smart contracts autonomously perform funding – collect and release payments.

It provides enhanced efficiency and management:



Synthesis Bank enables token holders to gain access to institutional-grade quant trading strategies, market making, algo/HFT with real-time level 1 order book data.

High-frequency trading (HFT) is a method of automated investing that uses algorithms to act upon pre-set indicators, signals and trends. It's commonly used by top investment banks and market players who combine large order volumes with rapid executions.

It is offering a trustworthy and credible product:



The Synthesis Bank is established in the Cayman Islands jurisdiction. Cayman is a popular international jurisdiction for the incorporation of financial, investment and blockchain companies. It is a flexible, tax-neutral low-cost vehicle with a corporate personality.

It offers its users maximum security:



Crypto Assets are held by custodians. All auditings of synthesis bank operations are provided by tier 1 firms such as Certik. Thus, optimum security of digital assets is guaranteed.

It ensures account transparency:



As a certain portion of funds remain in liquidity reserves, Synthesis Bank implements a viewer access API for on-demand access to balances and transactions.

It offers proprietary trading algorithms:



Synthesis Bank applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to its data sets to develop proprietary trading algorithms and trading strategies. These strategies are combined with Synthesis Bank trade execution engine via APIs to place and monitor trades.

It offers lock-up period flexibility for users:



Synthesis Bank is focused on liquid strategies that are not susceptible to extended lockup times. This gives its investors the ability to be flexible with their redemptions and contributions.

Token sale of Synthesis Bank Token (STB) and allocation

The first pre-sale launch for the Synthesis Bank native token -- STB, is scheduled to commence on July 29th for 30 days. 10,000,000 token for 1st pre sale. The token price for this stage is 0.60 USDT per token and 25% bonus. The second pre-sale is scheduled to begin on August 30th for another 30 days with 0.80 USDT per token and 15% bonus. Finally on October 1st, the public sale will run at 1 USDT per token. The presale and public sale will take place throughout the registration page (after KYC) from the official website.

Token allocated:

Token price: 1 USDT

Total supply: 200,000,000 STB

Token presale: 20,000,000 STB

Public sale on DEX: 150,000,000 STB

Management team: 20,000,000 STB (locked for 1 or 2 years)

Bounty and Campaigns: 10,000,000 STB

