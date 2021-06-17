Attorney General Bonta Celebrates Supreme Court Decision in California v. Texas — Upholding the Affordable Care Act

LOS ANGELES – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, leading a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia, hailed today’s ruling in California v. Texas, known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Repeal Lawsuit, as a victory for the health and wellbeing of every single American. In today’s decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the plaintiffs in this case did not have standing to challenge the ACA. This favorable ruling means the patient protections, affordability measures, coverage expansions, and market reforms that millions of Americans rely on will remain in place. The California Department of Justice led a nationwide bipartisan coalition in defense of the ACA, which is the backbone of the American healthcare system.

“Today’s decision affirms, once again and hopefully for the last time, that the ACA is the law of the land. Americans know health coverage can mean the difference between life and death, so families across the country should rest easy tonight knowing their healthcare is safe,” said Attorney General Bonta. “No one should live in fear of being denied the lifesaving care they are entitled to, especially as our nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s decision is a victory for each and every American, our nation’s healthcare, and the rule of law.”

Today’s Supreme Court decision makes clear that the entirety of the ACA is lawful and continues to stand. As a result, today’s ruling is a step forward for millions of Americans and Californians who rely on the ACA for their care.

Today’s ruling means the healthcare of millions will remain protected, saving the United States between $150 billion and $350 billion over the next decade. The ruling also protects:

Over 20 million Americans who are able to afford insurance either through Medicaid expansion or tax credits and employer-sponsored plans through healthcare exchanges, such as Covered California;

133 million Americans, including 17 million children, who have pre-existing health conditions and benefit from the law’s guaranteed coverage and protection against discrimination and higher costs based on their health status;

Families of children with chronic health conditions who are protected from lifetime insurance limits; and

Anyone under the age of 26 who can remain on their parent’s health insurance plan.

A copy of the Supreme Court’s decision is available here.

Attorney General Bonta was joined in the fight to defend the ACA by the Governor of Kentucky, and the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota (by and through its Department of Commerce), Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia.