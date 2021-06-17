Why Should You Consider Collaborating With Micro-Influencers?
Micro-influencers are no longer marketers' second choice. Nowadays, they rule influencer marketing. Find out why you need to consider working with them.LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influencer marketing is “the it” in the marketing world right now!
According to the latest survey by Influencer Marketing Hub, in which 5000 brands, agencies, and professional marketers were interviewed, 75% of them planned to invest in influencer marketing this year. That’s huge! Although many people still debate whether influencer marketing is an effective marketing solution, the results are telling a much different story: accomplished marketing goals, improved relationships with potential customers, and higher ROI.
There’s no doubt that influencer marketing indeed works, but what about micro-influencer marketing? Why do more and more brands partner with micro-influencers?
And who’s better at opening this discussion than us at Brybe.com, with our comprehensive A to Z knowledge of the industry?
We’re going to discover for you why you should consider collaborating with micro-influencers and why Brybe is the best influencer marketplace to do it.
But first, a little background story.
How Did Micro-Influencers Become Such a Big Part of The Influencer Marketing Industry?
If you’re not familiar with the term micro-influencers, here’s a short explanation - micro-influencers are influencers who have between 10K and 100K followers on their social media accounts. People usually mix this term with the term macro-influencers, but the difference is in the number of followers - macro-influencers have more than 100K followers. We have all this explained in more detail in one of our blog posts - Macro-influencers or Micro-influencers? - feel free to check it out.
When influencer marketing first appeared, everyone was fascinated with it - celebrities advertising products on their social media accounts, becoming the voice of brands, increasing their social influence, etc. But with the rise of fake followers, a lot of celebrities, public figures - even brands - lost their credibility and trustworthiness. Social media users were no longer smitten by the fake number of followers, so brands had to find other equally effective marketing solutions to reach their desired audience.
Enter micro-influencers.
Micro-influencers have a much different approach to social media entirely. They focus on creating original, top-quality content, sharing their opinion on relevant and important topics, providing value to their followers with every post they publish, and supporting businesses they use.
Marketers started to notice this sudden change in influencer marketing and realized something - users want transparency, and micro-influencers are all about it. They won’t promote any products they don’t personally support or use just for the sake of it or for financial benefits. Micro-influencers want to bring value to the user, and that’s why perhaps the largest base of influencers we have here at Brybe.com consists of micro-influencers. This approach, however, changed the way brands thought about influencers, and they shifted their entire approach towards finding talented influencers.
But that’s not all.
As soon as marketers started to measure the ROI of the influencer’s marketing campaigns, they realized that the higher the number of followers, the lower are the engagement rates.
But that’s not the case with micro-influencers. For example, influencers with less than 5K followers have around 85% higher engagement rates than influencers with more than 100K followers. Also, good micro-influencers don’t just advertise - they recommend, which in practice, doesn’t feel like advertising at all. It feels like something that your best friend or sister would recommend to you, not someone who wants to pursue you into buying anything.
With all of these benefits, micro-influencers won the hearts of business founders, marketers, and anyone involved in this industry with their trustworthiness and overall unique and niche-oriented content.
There’s one important factor that doesn’t get enough credits, though.
Micro-Influencers Do It Better Because They Care More
One of the most recognizable benefits of working with micro-influencers is the higher engagement rates and the accessible prices.
But there’s one trait that doesn’t get recognized as much as it should.
Micro-influencers care more. They spend more time trying to understand the brand’s purpose and cause, understand its product and the benefits of using it before even considering using it themselves or recommend it to their audience. Because of this process, their audience knows that they can trust their recommendation and never hesitate to believe them.
On the other hand, micro-influencers have more to lose.
You see, someone as popular as Antonio Banderas is not worried about keeping the right image on social media - these guys have PR teams, marketing teams, consultants to help them keep their image in public.
Micro-influencers don’t have anyone to take care of these things for them. They need to keep quality social influence at the top of their priority list to make sure that what they recommend is what they truly believe in; otherwise, they know that it’s their credibility at stake.
And that could cost them a lot.
Take Jennifer Martinez, one of the many micro-influencers at Brybe.com, for example. Jennifer is all about sustainable living, so she needs to make sure that everything she shares on her social media accounts is in line with her lifestyle. She worked hard to build a loyal audience of 10K followers and she won’t risk losing it all over a careless review or unsuitable advertising.
The only question that matters is this one - how to know if micro-influencers are the right choice for your brand?
What Type Of Businesses Can Benefit From Collaborating With Micro-Influencers?
Let’s get something straight - your targeted audience is on social media.
There are 3.78 billion social media users today, and your potential customers are there.
And many of those are on the followers’ list of many micro-influencers.
This means that practically any business that decides to work with micro-influencer will benefit from the partnership.
However, some brands work in particular industries that can experience bigger benefits than the rest of them.
For example, businesses in industries as:
- Travel Industry
- Lifestyle Industry
- Beauty/Fashion Industry
- Entertainment Industry
- Home/Family Industry
Brands that offer products or services in these industries can discover that their ROI of influencer marketing is higher than other brands.
The thing that separates them?
They have visual elements on their side. And as we know, the biggest influencer platforms are Instagram and TikTok, which are created solely on presenting visual elements, whether that’s an image or a video or reels.
Building a long-term partnership with talented influencers should be the #1 goal for any business, and we at Brybe.com can help you make that happen. Identifying the right micro-influencers by using a simple influencer search tool like ours can help you easily launch the entire influencer marketing campaign.
Don’t hesitate to reach out to some of them on our influencer marketplace so that you can too witness the benefits of working with them!
Brybe Marketing Team
Brybe, Inc
+1 323.238.5638
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn