Connor Crenshaw Discusses Benefits of Kids Playing Tennis
Athlete Connor Crenshaw recently discussed the benefits of the sport of tennis for kids.
Tennis is unique, because it can be an individual and a team sport”BATON ROUGE, , LOUISIANA, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's no secret that sports can be beneficial to children of all ages. They keep them physically active, form lifelong friendships, and provide developmental benefits. Connor Crenshaw has been volunteering as a tennis coach for kids for years, and he recently explained why the sport of tennis is an excellent option for your young athletes.
— Connor Crenshaw
"Tennis is unique, because it can be an individual and a team sport," Connor Crenshaw said. "This allows the child to benefit from both forms of competition and recreational play."
Crenshaw explained that tennis can be played as singles or doubles. It can also be played as part of a larger school or community team. Kids learn to accept wins and losses as an individual as well as through a group setting.
Crenshaw added that tennis is an extremely low contact sport. Many contact sports, like football and rugby, have been criticized for the potential for long-term injuries. Tennis does have accidents, such as colliding with your doubles partner or being hit with a tennis ball, but these are substantially less common than in contact sports.
"Tennis is a sport in which a coach is always nearby and can provide one-on-one advice and supervision," Connor Crenshaw said. "This is ideal for safety and for developing proper technique and form."
Crenshaw explained that tennis offers a lot more one-on-one practice with the coach or coaches than other sports. This allows for quicker development and quicker advancement.
Tennis has also been linked to mental and physical development. Connor Crenshaw cited a study by the University of Illinois that showed tennis could facilitate new connections among nerves in the brain. This can result in continued development of hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, and more.
"Tennis is a sport that requires a high level of fitness," Connor Crenshaw added. "This level of activity can help reduce the chance of childhood obesity and strengthen your child's cardiovascular system. Tennis players also inevitably develop muscle strength throughout all areas of the body."
Crenshaw added that playing sports like tennis can benefit the immune system, which is especially important as society continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The physical conditioning developed while playing tennis can increase your child's resistance to disease and boost the immune system.
"Most importantly, tennis a sport that's fun for kids," Connor Crenshaw concluded. "In addition to the traditional form of the game, coaches create countless games to keep kids engaged while advancing their skills."
Crenshaw serves as a volunteer tennis coach for kids at Gardere Community Christian School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is also an active contributor to the Strong Kids for Tennis organization.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here