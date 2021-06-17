State Recognizes DENSO Facility in Athens for Safety Record

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) Division of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) recognizes the DENSO facility in Athens with its Volunteer Safety Through Accountability and Recognition (STAR) award.

The award is the state’s highest honor for workplace safety and health and is a nationally recognized program patterned after the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

“DENSO once again meets the high standards set to receive this award. The company has proven its ability to uphold an excellent safety record,” said TDLWD Deputy Commissioner Dewayne Scott. “It takes effort and determination from everyone at the facility to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace.”

Scott traveled to the company’s facility in Athens to present the Volunteer STAR award to its managers and employees.

DENSO’s Athens facility manufactures automotive components for nearly every automaker in North America. TOSHA has honored the site with the Volunteer STAR award three times in the past.

“We thank Deputy Commissioner Scott, TOSHA, and the State of Tennessee for this cherished award, and for their continued partnership in making safety a top priority,” said Marty Deschenes, president of DENSO’s Athens facility. “While we always strive for manufacturing excellence and to support our customers, there is nothing more important than protecting our employees. We are grateful to everyone who helps us accomplish this, particularly our employees, our broader DENSO team and the state.”

There are currently 35 Volunteer STAR sites in Tennessee. TOSHA presents the company a certificate of recognition, along with a STAR flag it can fly at its facility. The company also has the option of using the Volunteer STAR logo on its correspondences and documents.

The standard for participation in the STAR program confirms a company’s safety and health program helps reduce accidents and injuries. As part of the program, TOSHA removes employers from programmed compliance inspection lists for three years.

For more information on the Volunteer STAR award program and other TOSHA award programs, contact the agency at (800) 325-9901.