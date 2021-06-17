World Class Water Activities Are Only Part of the Allure of Seychelles Says Matthew Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- If the promise of gorgeous beaches and a tropical climate sound enticing to you, then you will want to visit the Seychelles Islands for your next planned vacation! In addition to beach activities, the islands also offer a host of other attractions as well.
Noted travel expert Matthew Keezer says that due to the consistent year-round warm climate, anytime is the right time to visit Seychelles. However, there are particular months that are best when it comes to the best times for different activities, for example, snorkeling is fine all year round, but the peak seasons are April, May, October and November are considered the peak times for this activity. Of course, you can check with particular locations and ask when the best time to enjoy their offerings happens to be.
Currently, Seychelles is on the list of places that are in the process of welcoming tourists who are excited to schedule their post-pandemic vacation. Indeed, for outdoor activities, few locations can top what the Seychelles Islands has to offer! In addition, Seychelles caters to; singles, couples and entire families.
COVID-19 Considerations for Visiting Seychelles
As of this writing, Matthew Keezer points out that Seychelles is in the process of welcoming tourists as it is one of the places in which the pandemic is subsiding. While you should always check the current Seychelles websites for the latest COVID-19 restrictions prior to your vacation, here are some of the current items that are in effect:
• Seychelles offers entry to all countries at this time.
• Quarantine is no longer in effect.
• However, face masks are mandatory for all indoor and outdoor activities.
• All tourists (including children) must take a SARS-CoV-2 PCR test at least 72 hours before departure to the Seychelles.
• A temperature measurement will be taken on all individuals upon entry. If an elevated temperature is detected, persons will be immediately isolated and retested for SARS-CoV-2 using a rapid test.
Things to Do in Seychelles
Matthew Keezer suggests checking out the following attractions once you’re in Seychelles, which include:
• Sailing – Seychelles offers year-round sailing in its calm waters. There is no better way to enjoy the soothing vistas of the islands than to charter a boat and take a tour. Of if you’re seaworthy yourself, you can rent a boat and enjoy the islands on your own power!
• Mahé Island – is the largest island in this archipelago and is one of the most popular places for tourists to visit. Here, you’ll find mountain ranges and verdant forests along with over 65 beaches. There are also numerous tourist attractions located in its capital, Victoria City.
Are you tired of sitting in the same location while waiting out the pandemic? Is your family suffering from acute boredom as they sit at home? Matthew Keezer suggests that now is the time to prepare for your getaway vacation! Look over the attractions that can be found in Seychelles and discover just which ones you would like most to visit.
