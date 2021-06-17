Global Cell Culture Market to Garner $36.92 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

The market across North America is expected to hold the lion’s share through 2027. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cell culture market is estimated to reach $36.92 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the market potential, market characteristics, competitive landscape, and growth by segmentation.

Ravi Telugunta, a Lead Analyst, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Increase in adoption of cell culture techniques, rise in research funding, and growth in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global cell culture market. However, high capital investment and lack of infrastructure of cell-based research hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for advanced technologies would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.”

Covid-19 pandemic impact on the market:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in rise in demand for cell culture products to understand the disease and therapeutic interventions.

Moreover, cell culture offers a chance to understand lung disease mechanisms at a cellular level. This boosted the market growth.

The global cell culture market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America is expected to hold the lion’s share through 2027. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The global cell culture market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end users, and region.

Based on application, the consumables segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is estimated to hold the lion’s share through 2027. However, the cancer research segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The global cell culture market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf, Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, PromoCell GmbH, Lonza Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, and HiMedia Laboratories.

