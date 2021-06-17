Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Worth $ 10.116 Billion by 2027 at 9.17% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Product (Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Head, Eye, and Face Protection, Protective Footwear, Hand protection and others), By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others) and By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2027

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market - Information by Product, End Use and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is Projected to reach $ 10.116 Billion by 2027 at 9.17% CAGR.

Market Scope:

The healthcare industry's growing demand for hand security, respiratory protection, and protective clothing to ensure people's safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive up demand for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Rapid technological developments in the field of surgery, such as High-Reliability Organizing (HRO), scientific advancements, and standardising procedures, are projected to have a positive effect on the hospital industry, resulting in a positive impact on demand for personal protective equipment. The demand is expected to expand due to increased government efforts to make it easier to import personal protective equipment. The market is expected to expand due to the emergence of local PPE manufacturers, growing end-user demand, and rising output of cost-effective and integrated PPE. Global healthcare spending is expected to be fueled by factors such as developing healthcare systems, improving economic conditions, and population growth. Increasing cases of chronic diseases, as well as increased investments in medical technology and healthcare infrastructure, are expected to boost healthcare spending globally, boosting the PPE market's growth.

Market Drivers and Growth Opportunities:

The increasing demand for hand protection, respiratory protection, and protective clothing in the healthcare industry

Rapid technological advancements in the field of surgery such as High-Reliability Organizing (HRO), technical advancements, and standardizing procedures

Increasing government initiatives to facilitate the import of personal protective equipment

Competitive Analysis

The notable players of the market are:

3M (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Sterimed (US)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Ansell (Australia)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (US)

Halyard Health

priMED Medical Products, Inc. (Canada)

DuPont (US)

Crosstex International, Inc. (US)

Medisca Inc. (US)

Alpha Pro Tech (Canada)

Med-Con (Australia)

KOWA (Japan)

Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. (India)

To achieve a competitive edge in the industry, market participants concentrate on convergence across the value chain. New product growth, alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and product portfolio and distribution network expansion are some of the other tactics used by companies. Several manufacturers have expanded their production capacities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic's increased demand. Manufacturers are now working with government agencies and industry partners to provide essential personal protective equipment (PPE) needed during a pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

The global healthcare personal protection equipment market has been segmented into product and end-use.

Based on Product, the market has been segregated into protective clothing, respiratory protection, head, eye and face protection, protective footwear, hand protection, and others. Because of the growing demand for surgical masks and respirators to protect hospital personnel against pathogens and pollutants, the respiratory segment is expected to rise at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Based on of end-use, the global healthcare personal protection equipment market has been classified as hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic & research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Because of the increasing number of people seeking medical care and the growing number of doctors in emerging economies, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to have the largest market share. The growing geriatric population, particularly in developed economies, combined with increased knowledge of HAIs is expected to drive product demand in hospitals.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is expected to dominate the global healthcare personal protection equipment market due to the existence of a favourable regulatory scenario to improve the safety and security of healthcare professionals. In addition, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working with personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturers to help promote COVID-19 outbreak prevention strategies.

Europe is projected to hold the second-largest spot in the global healthcare personal security equipment market due to the existence of a strong healthcare system and well-established industry players. In addition, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, and other countries is driving up the use of personal protective equipment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing field, due to the demand for PPEs as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, technological advances, a favourable regulatory environment, and the increasing importance of safety and security in the healthcare industry.

