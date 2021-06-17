Protein Labelling Reagents for Research Use Only Market Worth US$ 2.71 billion in 2021: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Protein Labelling Reagents for Research Use Only (RUO) Market Report 2021 to 2031 : Forecasts by Type (Primary Antibodies, Secondary Antibodies, Proteins and Peptides), by Application (Immunological Techniques, Cell-Based Assays, Fluorescence Microscopy, Protein Microarrays, Mass Spectrometry), by Labelling (Enzymes, Biotin, Fluorescent Labels), by Fluorescent Dyes (Violet, Blue, Cyan, Green, Yellow, Orange, Red, Infra-Red) PLUS Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Visiongain’s lead expert says: ‘ The Global Protein Labelling Reagents for Research Use Only market was valued at US$ 2.71 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of US$ 4.25 billion by 2031. Increasing investment in R&D for proteomics research, by both public and private organizations, is one of the major contributors to the growth of the protein labelling reagents market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also expected to contribute to the growth of this market. In addition, innovations in proteomic technology now offer the potential for proteomic profiling to become standard practice in the clinical laboratory, which in turn is driving the market for protein labelling reagents’.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Protein Labelling Reagents for Research Use Only Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the closure of industries, institutes, corporate offices, and other social gatherings as a restrictive measure to contain the outbreak. This has impacted the protein labelling reagents market as a lot of research activities were paused due to shut down research facilities. The delay in research activities is a loss of investigator revenue incurred on research and development as they need to be re-done to get accurate results. Big research organizations with research activities to address the global pandemic have continued to operate, while noncritical research and non-COVID virus research-related activities were all paused.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the researchers/scientists and physicians globally are racing to understand the new virus and the pathophysiology of the disease in order to uncover possible treatment interventions or discover new treatment regimens if needed to contain the spread of the virus.

However, research reproducibility and reagent quality concerns, the limited number of skilled professionals, and intense competition are some of the factors challenging the market growth.

