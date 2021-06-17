Global Cannabis In Food And Beverage Market Share Will Reach USD 2,818 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 684 Million in 2020 to reach USD 2,818 Million by 2026, at 26.6% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Beverages Trade Network, Canopy Growth, VCC Brand, Dixie Brands Inc., Lagunitas, Hexo Group, Aphira, General Cannabis Corporation, Phivida Holdings Inc, Natural Extractions and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market by Product Type (Bakery Products, Candy, Chocolate, Beverages, Cereal Bars, Ice Cream, and Others), By Source Type (Hemp Derived, Marijuana Derived, and Synthetic), By Grade Type (Food Grade and Pharmaceutical Grade), By End User (Households, Cafes, Restaurants, Hotels, and Others), and By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Mass Merchandisers, Online Stores, and Others) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market size & share expected to reach to USD 2,818 Million by 2026 from USD 684 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market: Overview

The cannabis plant is frequently referred to as hemp, however, this name refers to just the types of Cannabis that are grown for non-drug purposes. Hemp seeds, oil, hemp fiber, and hemp leaves have been used as vegetables and juices for centuries, and even as recreational drugs for therapeutic purposes. There are about 100 distinct forms of cannabinoids, the most common of which are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

Many economies throughout the world have been adversely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. More than 100 nations have been affected by the epidemic. Governments throughout the world have announced partial or total lockdowns as a means of controlling the spread of the disease and avoiding its effects, which has had a severe impact on many businesses. Nonetheless, the cannabis sector is at a watershed moment. State and municipal governments are rapidly accepting the value and advantages of medical cannabis since it is good for COVID-19 respiratory impacts. As a result, this aspect is likely to raise cannabis demand in the food and beverage business.

Industry Major Market Players

Natural Extractions

Beverages Trade Network

Canopy Growth

VCC Brand

Dixie Brands Inc.

Lagunitas

Hexo Group

Aphira

New Age Beverages Corporation

General Cannabis Corporation

Phivida Holdings Inc

The Supreme Cannabis Company

Coalition Brewing

Koios Beverage Corporation

Alkaline88 LLC

The Alkaline Water Company

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market?

What are the top companies operative in Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market?

What segments are covered in Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market?

Market Dynamics

The rising demand for medical cannabis is driving the growth of cannabis in the food and beverage industry, where it is marketed as a wellness food or beverage and consumed. Furthermore, the social acceptance of cannabis in many countries is a major driver for its inclusion in food and beverages. This acceptability has paved the way for the legalization of recreational marijuana, boosting demand for cannabis-infused sweets and beverages. Furthermore, the cannabis meals and beverages have the right quantity of marijuana and are made with healthy components.

The market for cannabis in food and beverages is largely driven by the expanding legalization of recreational cannabis in various countries, such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore, because of the increasing incidence of many respiratory disorders, there is a growing trend away from smoking cannabis and toward healthier edible options, which is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread availability of CBD-infused drinks such as cannabis cola, fruit punch, coffee, tea, and other CBD-infused drinks across a variety of legal marijuana shops is boosting the global industry.

Global Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market: Segmentation

The global Cannabis in Food and Beverage market is segregated based on product type, source type, grade type, end-user, a distribution channel. and region

In 2018, the specialty shop category was the main supply chain point with the greatest Cannabis in Food and Beverage market share, according to the distribution channel. This is due to an increase in cannabis product uptake from specialty shop chains in both established and emerging economies. Furthermore, online stores provide a one-stop-shop where customers can get all forms of Cannabis in Food and Beverages, making it a popular shopping choice for customers.

North America is projected to Dominate Global Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market Growth

North America is considered the most important regional cannabis in food and beverage market. This is due to the relaxation of the prohibition on the use of cannabis in the manufacture of food and drinks in the United States. In the United States, over 33 states have allowed the use of cannabis infusions in food and drinks. This element is predicted to promote the cannabis food and beverage market's growth in the future in North America. The availability of consumable protein bars infused with cannabis for athletes is also contributing to the global expansion of cannabis food items.

The global cannabis in food and beverage market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Bakery Products

Candy

Chocolate

Beverages

Cereal Bars

Ice Cream

Others

By Source Type:

Hemp Derived

Marijuana Derived

Synthetic

By Grade Type:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By End User:

Households

Cafes

Restaurants

Hotels

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Specialty Store

Mass Merchandisers

Online Stores

Others

