Bluu Patio Umbrellas: New Range To Redefine Summer Outdoor Living
EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor living and summer go together, but not without the protection offered by one of the essential accessories for sun protection - the patio umbrella. The availability of patio umbrellas in all shapes and sizes is huge, but the best come designed to suit the consumer’s needs.
Bluu Patio Umbrella makes it easier than ever before to find the right umbrella for your space. Consideration is given to each aspect of the design for each model, ensuring they work well in all outdoor spaces.
Besides space considerations, the design team at Bluu has concentrated on the mechanisms that make it easy to lift, open and secure each umbrella. Additionally, close attention to detail is paid to the choice of fabric, ensuring both an appealing look that offers ultimate durability.
A range of umbrellas suitable for every space
The range of umbrellas at Bluu Patio offers flexibility, sustainability, accessibility, and affordable quality. These features do not compromise the sturdy construction of each umbrella design. The range is available in a variety of modern colors to match every home style which also includes various styles and sizes.
Both the cantilever and market designs are available in sizes ranging from 7.5 feet to 11 feet, making them suitable for small and large patios and decks. The process of setting up a Bluu umbrella has three simple steps: tilt, crank, relax!
Rotating, securing, and tilting the range of umbrellas is easy because of the lightweight frames, rotating bases for choosing the angle of the umbrella, simple crank systems, safety latches; and sturdy, aluminum tilt joints.
The two and three-tier Bluu Maple Umbrella and the two-tiered Redwood, are thoughtfully designed to provide more than just an elegant height. Their wind vents allow for an increased air-flow rate. This allows wind and heat to move freely, imparting an open, airy feel without sacrificing the UV protection from the sun.
Bluu Patio only uses Olefin or Sunbrella fabrics on its range of patio umbrellas. These are both superior fade-resistant materials backed with long-term warranties. Both are sun-deflecting fabrics that offer protection from the sun’s harmful UV radiation.
Each canopy is thoughtfully designed according to the umbrella style. In the cantilever model, the fabric has an extra tie, allowing it to be secured to reduce swaying in windy weather.
Receiving top reviews
Bluu Patio Umbrellas is currently the top-selling and top-rated umbrellas in the mid-price range, beating competitors like Doifun, Tempera, and Elite. Tempera and Doifun are both selling their classic 9ft umbrella at a cheaper price than the Bluu Olefin 9ft Market Umbrella, but the EliteShade Sunbrella is far more expensive. Unfortunately, none achieve the same star rating as the Bluu Olefin.
This type of top-rated quality for outdoor furniture and umbrellas is not left to chance. Bluu is committed to working with reputable factories to produce well-designed patio furniture and accessories using the best materials. This is combined with their excellent customer service, guaranteeing customer satisfaction every time.
As one reviewer put it: “I was hesitant to buy a patio umbrella without seeing it myself, but I risked it and I do not regret that. The umbrella is well made, the fabric is light and it opens easily. Because of the material and the color, it does not feel like it is looming heavily over the table. Easy setup, clear instructions.”
Bluu Patio Furniture Stands for Sustainability and Responsibility
Creating beautiful outdoor spaces is one of the areas Bluu Patio Furniture is concerned with; the other is sustainability and responsibility.
This modern outdoor furniture company believes in outstanding service, high-quality product design, and affordable prices. Patio upgrades offer their customers the opportunity to enjoy their beautiful outdoor spaces, with gorgeous furniture and accessories, but all this would have no meaning without taking responsibility for a greener future.
Together with their customers, Bluu Umbrellas is making an impact with their One Umbrella One Tree project. Their commitment has ensured that by the end of 2021, they will have helped plant 70,000 trees and the creation of 5,000 jobs. All this together with their partners, American Forests. The American Forest movement is dedicated to reforesting areas across American cities and rural areas.
Taking care of our planet means it will take care of us, the founders of Bluu Blue Patio Furniture believe. That is why they have thrown their weight behind their One Umbrella One Tree sustainability project. This vital initiative is helping fight climate change, preserve wildlife habitats, and conserve water across the U.S., ensuring memorable and enjoyable patio experiences for generations to come.
Bluu Patio: Square Cantilever Umbrella