Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,244 in the last 365 days.

Charlotte's Lamelo Ball Wins 2020-21 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award

1952-53 – Don Meineke, Fort Wayne 1953-54 – Ray Felix, Baltimore 1954-55 – Bob Pettit, Milwaukee 1955-56 – Maurice Stokes, Rochester 1956-57 – Tom Heinsohn, Boston 1957-58 – Woody Sauldsberry, Philadelphia 1958-59 – Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis 1959-60 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 1960-61 – Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati 1961-62 – Walt Bellamy, Chicago 1962-63 – Terry Dischinger, Chicago 1963-64 – Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati 1964-65 – Willis Reed, New York 1965-66 – Rick Barry, San Francisco 1966-67 – Dave Bing, Detroit 1967-68 – Earl Monroe, Baltimore 1968-69 – Wes Unseld, Baltimore 1969-70 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee 1970-71 – Dave Cowens, Boston (tie) Geoff Petrie, Portland (tie) 1971-72 – Sidney Wicks, Portland 1972-73 – Bob McAdoo, Buffalo 1973-74 – Ernie DiGregorio, Buffalo 1974-75 – Jamaal Wilkes, Golden State 1975-76 – Alvan Adams, Phoenix 1976-77 – Adrian Dantley, Buffalo

1977-78 – Walter Davis, Phoenix 1978-79 – Phil Ford, Kansas City 1979-80 – Larry Bird, Boston 1980-81 – Darrell Griffith, Utah 1981-82 – Buck Williams, New Jersey 1982-83 – Terry Cummings, San Diego 1983-84 – Ralph Sampson, Houston 1984-85 – Michael Jordan, Chicago 1985-86 – Patrick Ewing, New York 1986-87 – Chuck Person, Indiana 1987-88 – Mark Jackson, New York 1988-89 – Mitch Richmond, Golden State 1989-90 – David Robinson, San Antonio 1990-91 – Derrick Coleman, New Jersey 1991-92 – Larry Johnson, Charlotte 1992-93 – Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando 1993-94 – Chris Webber, Golden State 1994-95 – Grant Hill, Detroit (tie) Jason Kidd, Dallas (tie) 1995-96 – Damon Stoudamire, Toronto 1996-97 – Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 1997-98 – Tim Duncan, San Antonio 1998-99 – Vince Carter, Toronto 1999-00 – Elton Brand, Chicago (tie) Steve Francis, Houston (tie)      2000-01 – Mike Miller, Orlando

2001-02 – Pau Gasol, Memphis 2002-03 – Amar’e Stoudemire, Phoenix 2003-04 – LeBron James, Cleveland 2004-05 – Emeka Okafor, Charlotte 2005-06 – Chris Paul, New Orleans/Oklahoma City 2006-07 – Brandon Roy, Portland 2007-08 – Kevin Durant, Seattle 2008-09 – Derrick Rose, Chicago 2009-10 – Tyreke Evans, Sacramento 2010-11 – Blake Griffin, LA Clippers 2011-12 – Kyrie Irving, Cleveland 2012-13 – Damian Lillard, Portland 2013-14 – Michael Carter-Williams, Philadelphia 2014-15 – Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota 2015-16 – Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota 2016-17 – Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee 2017-18 – Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 2018-19 – Luka Dončić, Dallas 2019-20 – Ja Morant, Memphis 2020-21 – LaMelo Ball, Charlotte

You just read:

Charlotte's Lamelo Ball Wins 2020-21 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.