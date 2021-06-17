Charlotte's Lamelo Ball Wins 2020-21 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award
1952-53 – Don Meineke, Fort Wayne 1953-54 – Ray Felix, Baltimore 1954-55 – Bob Pettit, Milwaukee 1955-56 – Maurice Stokes, Rochester 1956-57 – Tom Heinsohn, Boston 1957-58 – Woody Sauldsberry, Philadelphia 1958-59 – Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis 1959-60 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 1960-61 – Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati 1961-62 – Walt Bellamy, Chicago 1962-63 – Terry Dischinger, Chicago 1963-64 – Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati 1964-65 – Willis Reed, New York 1965-66 – Rick Barry, San Francisco 1966-67 – Dave Bing, Detroit 1967-68 – Earl Monroe, Baltimore 1968-69 – Wes Unseld, Baltimore 1969-70 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee 1970-71 – Dave Cowens, Boston (tie) Geoff Petrie, Portland (tie) 1971-72 – Sidney Wicks, Portland 1972-73 – Bob McAdoo, Buffalo 1973-74 – Ernie DiGregorio, Buffalo 1974-75 – Jamaal Wilkes, Golden State 1975-76 – Alvan Adams, Phoenix 1976-77 – Adrian Dantley, Buffalo
1977-78 – Walter Davis, Phoenix 1978-79 – Phil Ford, Kansas City 1979-80 – Larry Bird, Boston 1980-81 – Darrell Griffith, Utah 1981-82 – Buck Williams, New Jersey 1982-83 – Terry Cummings, San Diego 1983-84 – Ralph Sampson, Houston 1984-85 – Michael Jordan, Chicago 1985-86 – Patrick Ewing, New York 1986-87 – Chuck Person, Indiana 1987-88 – Mark Jackson, New York 1988-89 – Mitch Richmond, Golden State 1989-90 – David Robinson, San Antonio 1990-91 – Derrick Coleman, New Jersey 1991-92 – Larry Johnson, Charlotte 1992-93 – Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando 1993-94 – Chris Webber, Golden State 1994-95 – Grant Hill, Detroit (tie) Jason Kidd, Dallas (tie) 1995-96 – Damon Stoudamire, Toronto 1996-97 – Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 1997-98 – Tim Duncan, San Antonio 1998-99 – Vince Carter, Toronto 1999-00 – Elton Brand, Chicago (tie) Steve Francis, Houston (tie) 2000-01 – Mike Miller, Orlando
2001-02 – Pau Gasol, Memphis 2002-03 – Amar’e Stoudemire, Phoenix 2003-04 – LeBron James, Cleveland 2004-05 – Emeka Okafor, Charlotte 2005-06 – Chris Paul, New Orleans/Oklahoma City 2006-07 – Brandon Roy, Portland 2007-08 – Kevin Durant, Seattle 2008-09 – Derrick Rose, Chicago 2009-10 – Tyreke Evans, Sacramento 2010-11 – Blake Griffin, LA Clippers 2011-12 – Kyrie Irving, Cleveland 2012-13 – Damian Lillard, Portland 2013-14 – Michael Carter-Williams, Philadelphia 2014-15 – Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota 2015-16 – Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota 2016-17 – Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee 2017-18 – Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 2018-19 – Luka Dončić, Dallas 2019-20 – Ja Morant, Memphis 2020-21 – LaMelo Ball, Charlotte