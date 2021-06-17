Global Coal Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Coal Market 2021-2030

Coal Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Coal Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global coal market is expected to grow from $705.8 billion in 2020 to $786.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $962.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. Growth of emerging markets is the main driver of the market.

The coal market consists of sales of coal by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine bituminous coal, anthracite, and lignite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. The coal mining industry also develops coal mine sites, and improves coal, including cleaning, washing, screening, and sizing of coal.

Trends In The Global Coal Market

Coal mining companies are using 3D mine visualizers to obtain a real-time digital model of a mine. A 3D mine visualizer generates a three-dimensional model of the mine layout and transfers it directly to the operator. 3D mine visualizers significantly enhance the productivity of large mining environments. Companies such as Sandvik and Komatsu are offering 3D visualizer systems to the coal mining industry.

Global Coal Market Segments:

The global coal market is further segmented based on type, end user, mining technology and geography.

By Type: Bituminous Coal, Sub-Bituminous Coal

By End-User Industry: Electricity, Steel, Cement, Others

By Mining Technology: Surface Mining, Underground Mining

By Geography: The global coal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global coal market, accounting for 85% of the market in 2020.

Coal Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides coal global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global coal market, coal global market share, coal global market players, coal global market segments and geographies, coal global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The coal market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Coal Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Coal Market Organizations Covered: Coal India Limited, BHP Billiton Ltd, Rio Tinto Group, ShenHua Group, China Coal Energy Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

