Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (16 June 2021)

Ninety six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, Anseba, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, sixty four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Thirteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (4), Decamere (3), Tsorona (3), Dibarwa (2), and Senafe (1); Southern Region. Ten patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tessenei (2), Goluj (2), Adibara (2), Ali-Ghidir (2), and Barentu (1); Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, fifty two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,538 while the number of deaths stands at 17.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,108.