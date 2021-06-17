IQE Limited Launches Staking Program on Back of Strong Trading Performance

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With arbitrage trading profits generated by its MCTP (Multi-Exchange Crypto-Arbitrage Trading Pool) trading model for the 2nd Quarter of 2021 set to drastically surpass that of the 1st Quarter, IQE Limited announced the launch of its staking program, the MCTP Staking Rewards Plan.



IQE Limited’s launch of the MCTP Staking Rewards Plan is a key part of the company’s effort to share the success achieved by its MCTP trading model with existing stakeholders by optimizing their returns.

Participants in the MCTP Staking Rewards Plan, which is limited to those who have invested in IQE Limited prior to July 1st, 2021, would be able to enjoy attractive staking rewards of up to 30% of their staking capital.

The MCTP’s exceptionally strong performance in the 2nd Quarter of 2021, driven primarily by the IQE Trading System’s strong performance on newly integrated exchange, Huobi, as well as high market volatility, has led IQE Limited to look at further ramping up investment across various areas.

As such, in addition to playing a key role in rewarding existing IQE Limited stakeholders for their loyalty and support, the MCTP Staking Rewards Plan would also play an important role in driving the company’s future growth and development by laying a strong foundation for upcoming products being developed, as well as to ensure staking becomes an essential part of IQE Limited’s ecosystem.

Participants in the MCTP Staking Rewards Plan are also set to enjoy increasingly attractive staking rewards as the the integration of more exchanges into the MCTP is expected to bring about huge increases in both trading profits and volumes.

Media Contact

Company Name: IQE Limited

Contact Person:Carl Lee

Email:carl@mail-iqe.com

Website: https://iqe-treasure.com/

SOURCE: IQE Limited



