Katie Pizzurro Launches Women’s Embodied Wellness, Supporting Holistic Family Planning and Natural Hormones
EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Embodied Wellness supports women and increases awareness about the benefits of peristeam, or vaginal steaming, natural fertility methods, and cycle charting to connect women with their bodies and self-care and healing.
Katie Pizzurro, a certified Vaginal Steam Facilitator, doula, and fertility awareness instructor, has announced the launch of Women’s Embodied Wellness, a new holistic living company providing care to women from pre-conception to postpartum and beyond. Committed to promoting the benefits of peristeam and supporting women on their health journeys, Women’s Embodied Wellness is set to empower women around the world with holistic options for family planning that support the female body and natural hormone process.
The Women’s Embodied Wellness brand was inspired by the journey of Katie Pizzurro, whose experience with steaming has highlighted the practice’s many benefits, which included reducing stress by activating the body’s parasympathetic nervous system, promoting healing after childbirth or miscarriage, and cleansing the uterus and healing hemorrhoids, fibroids, polycystic ovaries, endometriosis, dryness, and infections. Pizzurro’s passion for working with women also comes from her work as a certified doula and mother, whose birthing story adopts many of the Women’s Embodied Wellness methods.
Today, Women’s Embodied Wellness is offering a variety of products and services to support women, including exclusive herbal blends for home peristeaming, stools to sit on, and even doula homebirth support. A fertility awareness course will be launching later this year.
To learn more, please visit WomensEmbodiedWellness.com or @HerbsandSteam on Instagram.
About Katie Pizzurro
Katie Pizzurro, CD, PFc, is a certified Vaginal Steam Facilitator, doula, and fertility awareness instructor in North Carolina. Pizzurro is the founder of Women’s Embodied Wellness, a holistic living brand committed to helping women connect with their bodies and prioritize self-care and healing.
Website : https://womensembodiedwellness.com/
Women's Embodied Wellness
+1 984-464-0640
womensembodiedwellness@gmail.com