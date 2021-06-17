Vitality Wellness Clinic Announces Natural Health Care Services in Arizona
Vitality Wellness Clinic in Chandler wants to help people take a more natural approach to their health and wellness.
The human body has such a powerful instinct for self-healing. Here at Vitality Wellness Clinic, we help coach your body to do what it wants to do: heal from the inside out.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People around the world are more conscious about their health than ever before after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for the past year. Vitality Wellness Clinic in Chandler wants to help people take a more natural approach to their health and wellness.
The Vitality Wellness Clinic is announcing natural health care services available this summer.
They offer a range of alternative medicine services designed to get to the root of your health problems.
Services offered include vitamin infusion therapy, detox therapies (ozone and infra-red sauna), holistic nutrition support, natural hormone balancing, and acupuncture therapy.
“The human body has such a powerful instinct for self-healing. Here at Vitality Wellness Clinic, we help coach your body to do what it wants to do: heal from the inside out,” said Dr. Judy Hinojosa, founder of Vitality Wellness Clinic.
Naturopathic physicians like the ones at Vitality Wellness Clinic believe in treating the entire person instead of just each symptom that pops up. They look at every patient's physical, mental, emotional, and social health as a comprehensive package when diagnosing problems.
One of the natural health care services they offer at Vitality Wellness Clinic is natural hormone balancing. The clinic says hormones in both men and women can be thrown out of balance due to stress, aging, and processed food consumption. The clinic will measure hormone levels of patients, and prescribe natural hormone replacement therapy if needed.
At Vitality Wellness Clinic, low-risk procedures and healing compounds are used. Instead of complicated surgeries and harsh prescriptions, the clinic uses dietary supplements, herbal extracts, and homeopathy to help patients achieve better health and wellness.
Vitality Wellness Clinic is a naturopathic medicine clinic based in Chandler, Arizona. They are committed to helping local residents feel their best from the inside out. To accomplish that goal, their naturopathic physicians offer natural remedies to help the human body heal on its own.
If you would like more information about Vitality Wellness Clinic, please visit vitalitywellnessclinic.com.
