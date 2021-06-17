Michael Wisniewski announces launch of new Hartford, Connecticut clinic to reach underserved pediatric patients

Michael Wisniewski announces launch of new Hartford, Connecticut clinic Dr. Michael Wisniewski's clinic will reach underserved pediatric patients in Hartford, CT

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Wisniewski is a well-known doctor from Hartford, CT who has worked in the medical field for over two decades. He has been a pediatrician since specializing a few years ago. Wisniewski worked as a family doctor for a few years before deciding to return to medical school to pursue a specialty in children's health. After completing his schooling, he worked for a while before founding his own clinic, specialized in children's health issues and complications. His inspiration comes from a strong desire to help people, especially youngsters. Wisniewski's interest in the medical field originated from when he was a kid, and it served as inspiration for him to continue on that route.

Mike Wisniewski recently announced the launch of his new clinic in Hartford, Connecticut, to his delight. This is primarily owing to the increased demand for his pediatric services, in addition to his interest in treating kids in Hartford.

Since starting his own business five years ago, Wisniewski's patient base has increased from a few individuals to hundreds of others per week. One of the main reasons for his desire to launch the new clinic is to protect his patients from any potential COVID-19 infection that they might end up contracting. The new clinic is bigger than the old one and it offers much more ventilated. The risk of catching the Corona virus inside his clinic would be nearly non-existent due to the policies that he intends to impose, such as sanitation and mask regulations which, coupled with good air flow would do the intended job correctly. This is all part of Wisniewski’s strategy to protect his patients’ safety and provide the greatest service possible, which, together with the new clinic's security measures, has garnered him positive reviews.

Wisniewski expects that the new building would help him increase the efficiency of his well-known pediatric treatments. It is because he's outfitted it with cutting-edge medical technology, particularly pediatric gadgets, that allows him to effectively diagnose and treat the large bulk of the issues his patients might confront. One of the tools he bought recently for his clinic is an ultra-precise monitor for internal scanning and X-Ray screening. This latest version of the device will help him undertake more precise assessments and help more kids diagnose and avert life-threatening medical illnesses and other problems. Wisniewski had already acquired this equipment, which he received a few weeks earlier.

Another key piece of tech she is adding into her new clinic is a surgical robot. The robot has humanoid arms and will execute high-precision computer-assisted surgeries. This is a very new notion that was just recently approved by the World Health Organization. It may run a variety of scans and tests, in comparison to other instruments he has used in the past. With this method, he can execute pediatric surgeries more efficiently and faster. He, too, has already purchased this equipment, which he expects to get in a few days. These expenditures are part of his strategy to make his new Connecticut pediatric problems clinic one of the best.

Wisniewski also plans to expand his clinic's offerings so that more potential patients can take use of them through their health plans. He's already started the procedure and plans to complete it by summer 2021. His goal is to make his services as accessible as possible to the public. He's still working on a payment plan for those who can't afford to pay upfront for his services. He's also enlisted the help of a management consulting firm for this effort, which is already well advanced. The final goal is for no one to be unable to access his facilities owing to a lack of funds.

Wisniewski has also announced that at his new clinic, an open day would be conducted for children from underserved communities to come in and get his consultations for free. Wisniewski further stated that his choice was influenced by the fact that some kids from low-income regions require his medical services but are unable to receive them. Consequently, he's made it a top priority to help as many of them as he possibly could and. Wisniewski hope that by giving them compassion, he will be able to increase their self-esteem and help them become the best adults they could be. His compassionate act is inspired by his empathy for the difficulties he encountered as a child.

As a kid who has been raised in a low-income family, Wisniewski had a number of challenges, including limited access to pediatric health services. That, combined with his desire to help and contribute to his community, gave Wisniewski the major push to support his town by assisting its younger generation. He intends to help at least 50 children each month through these initiatives. He's also aiming to develop collaborations with non-profit organizations to give these children with more comprehensive assistance. He hopes that through building these partnerships, he will be able to have a lasting impact on these children's lives without requiring them to rely completely on him.