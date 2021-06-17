Marburg Virus Disease Pipeline Offers Promising New Options for Treatment

Around 12+ key companies are developing the Marburg Virus Disease therapies. Bavarian Nordic is developing the MVA-BN filovirus vaccine, which is in the most advanced stage.

DelveInsight’s “Marburg Virus Disease Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 12+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in the Marburg Virus Disease pipeline landscapes. It comprises Marburg Virus Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Marburg Virus Disease therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Marburg Virus Disease pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Marburg Virus Disease Pipeline Report

Notable companies such as Bavarian Nordic, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Integrated Biotherapeutics, Geovax, Batavia Biosciences, Globavir Biosciences, Collaboration Pharmaceuticals, Emergex Vaccines, ReiThera, Emergent BioSolutions, Mapp Biopharmaceuticals, Biofactura, Alkido Pharma, Flow Pharma, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Marburg Virus Disease treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Marburg Virus Disease treatment scenario. BioCryst is developing galidesivir in partnership with U.S. government agencies and other institutions. In September 2013, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) contracted with BioCryst to develop galidesivir to treat Marburg virus disease and potentially for other filoviruses, including the Ebola virus.

is developing in partnership with U.S. government agencies and other institutions. In September 2013, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) contracted with BioCryst to develop galidesivir to treat Marburg virus disease and potentially for other filoviruses, including the Ebola virus. Integrated BioTherapeutics Inc. (IBT), in May 2021, announced the receipt of a contract valued at up to USD 16.3 million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to develop IBT-T03H, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Marburg virus disease (MVD).

(IBT), in May 2021, announced the receipt of a contract valued at up to USD 16.3 million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to develop IBT-T03H, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Marburg virus disease (MVD). BioFactura is developing a Marburg therapeutic in close collaboration with the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID).

is developing a Marburg therapeutic in close collaboration with the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID). Batavia Biosciences has partnered with IAVI under an award they have received from the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to develop a VSV-based vaccine against the Marburg virus. The VSV-Marburg vaccine candidate rVSVΔG-MARV-GP has been licensed by IAVI from the Public Health Agency of Canada and demonstrated strong protection from the deadly disease in non-human primate studies.

has partnered with IAVI under an award they have received from the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to develop a VSV-based vaccine against the Marburg virus. The VSV-Marburg vaccine candidate rVSVΔG-MARV-GP has been licensed by IAVI from the Public Health Agency of Canada and demonstrated strong protection from the deadly disease in non-human primate studies. Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Inc. has been given an advanced research and development contract for USD 16.5 million with options for an additional USD 30.0 million by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to advance MBP091 through the completion of Phase 1 clinical trial. MBP091 is a single human monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed as a pan-Marburg virus therapeutic for the treatment of hemorrhagic fevers that are caused by Marburg and the closely related Ravn virus.

Marburg Virus Disease is a highly virulent disease, which causes hemorrhagic fever. It belongs to the same family that causes Ebola virus disease. There is no particular treatment for Marburg hemorrhagic fever. Instead, supportive hospital therapy should be utilized, including balancing the patient’s fluids and electrolytes, maintaining oxygen status and blood pressure, replacing lost blood and clotting factors, and treating any complicating infections.

Marburg Virus Disease Emerging Drugs

Galidesivir: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Galidesivir (BCX4430) is a broad-spectrum antiviral in advanced development for the virus treatment. BioCryst is developing galidesivir in partnership with U.S. government agencies and other institutions. In September 2013, NIAID contracted with BioCryst to develop galidesivir to treat Marburg Virus Disease and potentially for other filoviruses, including the Ebola virus. The drug is currently in phase 1 of clinical trials for the treatment of Marburg Virus Disease.

Research and Development

Phase I

NCT03800173: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, in December 2018, initiated “A Phase 1 Double-blind, Placebo Controlled, Dose Ranging Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Galidesivir (BCX4430) Administered as Single Doses Via Intravenous Infusion in Healthy Subjects”. This is a placebo-controlled, randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics of galidesivir following administration of single doses by IV infusion. This single ascending dose study will assess the safety, tolerability, and PK of single doses of galidesivir vs. placebo administered as IV infusions in healthy subjects enrolled in up to four dose cohorts of 8 subjects each. A single dose of study drug will be administered per cohort: 6 subjects will receive galidesivir IV, and two subjects will receive matching placebo. The trial got completed in April 2019 with 32 enrolled participants.

Results

Galidesivir was safe and generally well-tolerated in Phase 1 clinical safety and pharmacokinetics trials by intravenous and intramuscular administration routes in normal subjects. In animal studies, galidesivir has demonstrated survival benefits against various serious pathogens, comprising Ebola, Marburg, Yellow Fever, and Zika viruses.

was safe and generally well-tolerated in Phase 1 clinical safety and pharmacokinetics trials by intravenous and intramuscular administration routes in normal subjects. In animal studies, galidesivir has demonstrated survival benefits against various serious pathogens, comprising Ebola, Marburg, Yellow Fever, and Zika viruses. Galidesivir has also shown broad-spectrum activity in vitro against more than 20 ribonucleic acids (RNA) viruses in nine different families, comprising coronaviruses, filoviruses, togaviruses, bunyaviruses, arenaviruses, paramyxoviruses, and flaviviruses.

MVA-BN filovirus vaccine: Bavarian Nordic

MVA-BN Filo is a multivalent vaccine candidate designed to protect against the most common causes of viral hemorrhagic fever; Ebola and the Marburg virus. While several sub-types of Ebola are known, the vaccine targets the Zaire and Sudan strains, which are considered the most important from a public health perspective in addition various. It is currently in phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment of Marburg Virus Disease.

cAd3-Marburg: ICON plc

cAd3-Marburg, also known as VRC MARADC087 00 VP, is being developed and investigated by Albert B. Sabin Vaccine Institute, ICON plc, and Oklahoma Blood Institute in Phase I stage of development for the treatment of patients with Marburg virus disease.

Research and Development

Phase I

NCT04723602: In January 2021, a trial was initiated by ICON plc in collaboration with Sabin vaccine institute titled “Phase 1b Trial to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability and Immune Responses of 2 Monovalent Chimpanzee Adenoviral Vectored Filovirus (Ebola-S and Marburg) Vaccines to Healthy Adults, Collection of Plasma/Serum for the Purposes of Assay Development”. The primary objective is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of cAd3-EBO-S and cAd3 Marburg vaccines when administered Intramuscular (IM) at a dose of 1 x 10^11 particle units (PU) to healthy adults. The trial is anticipated to get completed in December 2021 with an estimated enrollment of 32 participants.

1 Marburg Virus Disease Report Introduction 2 Marburg Virus Disease Executive Summary 3 Marburg Virus Disease Overview 4 Marburg Virus Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Marburg Virus Disease Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Marburg Virus Disease Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Marburg Virus Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 MVA-BN filovirus vaccine: Bavarian Nordic 8 Marburg Virus Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 BCX-4430: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 9 Marburg Virus Disease Preclinical Stage Products 9.1 Universal Filovirus vaccine (Marburg): Emergex Vaccines 10 Marburg Virus Disease Therapeutic Assessment 11 Marburg Virus Disease Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13 Marburg Virus Disease Key Companies 14 Marburg Virus Disease Key Products 15 Marburg Virus Disease Unmet Needs 16 Marburg Virus Disease Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Marburg Virus Disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Marburg Virus Disease Analyst Views 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight

