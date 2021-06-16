Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts, Nebraska Department of Education Recognize 31 Students for Top ACT Scores

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) hosted a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda to recognize graduates from the class of 2021 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam.

“Achieving a top score on the ACT is a remarkable feat involving years of hard work and dedication to academic excellence,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The success of each student recognized today also reflects the contributions of parents and educators who have invested in them and supported their work. Thanks to the parents, grandparents, teachers, and administrators whose involvement has helped these students excel.”

NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt joined the Governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.

“Congratulations to the remarkable Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT,” said Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. “These students are nothing short of incredible, working through extremely difficult circumstances and overcoming obstacles through hard work and dedication. All of Nebraska should be proud of their accomplishments and we wish them the best in the future.”

Thirty-one Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2021 scored a 36 on the ACT.

Lincoln East had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class (4). Omaha Westside had three students with top scores.

The graduating students who earned a top score are:

Jack Amen, Lincoln High

John Boesen, Malcolm

Emma Cada, Blair

Charles Campbell, Concordia High School (Omaha)

Matthew Dahlke, Kearney

Samuel Dekleva, North Platte St. Patrick

Sophia Dervin, Duchesne Academy (Omaha)

Henry Egan, Creighton Prep (Omaha)

Elias Ervin, Bellevue East

Nicholas Hammans, Omaha Burke

Aidan Hand, Lincoln East

Grace Henderson, Millard North

Drew Hinton, Millard West

Laura Kirshenbaum, Omaha Burke

Andrzej Korlacki, Lincoln East

Joshua Lee, Lincoln East

Andrew Li, Omaha Westside

Katie Liske, Omaha Marian

Elijah Lubberstedt, Elkhorn South

Benjamin Lyons, Creighton Prep (Omaha)

Clare Oldenburg, Lincoln Pius X

Kolton O’Neal, Gretna

Kenneth Ou, Lincoln East

Matthew Salfity, Omaha Westside

Trishna Srikumar, Brownell-Talbot (Omaha)

Ava Steele, Omaha Westside

Connor Thomason, Blair

Samuel Vu, Papillion-La Vista

Bethany Wiebold, North Bend Central

Jonathan Xing, Lincoln Christian

Kenny Zhu, Millard North

