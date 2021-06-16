Gov. Ricketts, Nebraska Department of Education Recognize 31 Students for Top ACT Scores
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) hosted a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda to recognize graduates from the class of 2021 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam.
“Achieving a top score on the ACT is a remarkable feat involving years of hard work and dedication to academic excellence,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The success of each student recognized today also reflects the contributions of parents and educators who have invested in them and supported their work. Thanks to the parents, grandparents, teachers, and administrators whose involvement has helped these students excel.”
NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt joined the Governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.
“Congratulations to the remarkable Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT,” said Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. “These students are nothing short of incredible, working through extremely difficult circumstances and overcoming obstacles through hard work and dedication. All of Nebraska should be proud of their accomplishments and we wish them the best in the future.”
Thirty-one Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2021 scored a 36 on the ACT.
Lincoln East had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class (4). Omaha Westside had three students with top scores.
The graduating students who earned a top score are:
Jack Amen, Lincoln High
John Boesen, Malcolm
Emma Cada, Blair
Charles Campbell, Concordia High School (Omaha)
Matthew Dahlke, Kearney
Samuel Dekleva, North Platte St. Patrick
Sophia Dervin, Duchesne Academy (Omaha)
Henry Egan, Creighton Prep (Omaha)
Elias Ervin, Bellevue East
Nicholas Hammans, Omaha Burke
Aidan Hand, Lincoln East
Grace Henderson, Millard North
Drew Hinton, Millard West
Laura Kirshenbaum, Omaha Burke
Andrzej Korlacki, Lincoln East
Joshua Lee, Lincoln East
Andrew Li, Omaha Westside
Katie Liske, Omaha Marian
Elijah Lubberstedt, Elkhorn South
Benjamin Lyons, Creighton Prep (Omaha)
Clare Oldenburg, Lincoln Pius X
Kolton O’Neal, Gretna
Kenneth Ou, Lincoln East
Matthew Salfity, Omaha Westside
Trishna Srikumar, Brownell-Talbot (Omaha)
Ava Steele, Omaha Westside
Connor Thomason, Blair
Samuel Vu, Papillion-La Vista
Bethany Wiebold, North Bend Central
Jonathan Xing, Lincoln Christian
Kenny Zhu, Millard North
