Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts to Host “Stop 30 x 30” Town Hall in York

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host a “Stop 30 x 30” town hall in York. 30 x 30 is a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030. The Governor also has upcoming town halls scheduled in Gordon and Pickrell.

At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the 30 x 30 plan, and how Nebraskans can push back on President Biden’s radical climate agenda.

More information about Governor Ricketts’ opposition to 30 x 30 can be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in York

When: 2:00-3:00PM CT on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Where: York Country Club, 1016 W Elm St, YORK

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Gordon

When: 6:30-7:30PM MT on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Where: Gordon City Auditorium, 311 N. Oak St., GORDON

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Pickrell

When: 6:45-7:45PM CT on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Where: 4 Generations Barn, 9438 U.S. Hwy 77, PICKRELL