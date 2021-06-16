TDCJ Remote Video Visitation

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has implemented two remote video visitation systems, Securus and Tablet Video Visitation to help families and friends stay in touch with inmates on select correctional facilities. See the lists below to determine which facilities are eligible for remote video visitation. Check back often as these lists are subject to change.

Securus

Securus remote video visitations are 60 minutes long and will cost $10.00. Inmates will be limited to one remote video visitation per month. Remote video visits are on a set schedule that will begin and end at the scheduled times. Visitors may log into the remote video visitation one minute prior to the scheduled start. Sessions will not be extended due to delayed start times. Any session not started within 15 minutes of the scheduled start time will require rescheduling. In the event of issues or technical difficulties, visitors may log out and log back in during the visit.

Follow the directions on the Securus website to register for remote video visitation: https://securustech.net/tdcj/index.html#tdcj-video-visitation. If you experience any problems, please contact the Securus Customer Service Center at 1-877-578-3658.

Correctional facilities available for remote video visitations via Securus are: