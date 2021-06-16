TDCJ Remote Video Visitation
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has implemented two remote video visitation systems, Securus and Tablet Video Visitation to help families and friends stay in touch with inmates on select correctional facilities. See the lists below to determine which facilities are eligible for remote video visitation. Check back often as these lists are subject to change.
Securus
Securus remote video visitations are 60 minutes long and will cost $10.00. Inmates will be limited to one remote video visitation per month. Remote video visits are on a set schedule that will begin and end at the scheduled times. Visitors may log into the remote video visitation one minute prior to the scheduled start. Sessions will not be extended due to delayed start times. Any session not started within 15 minutes of the scheduled start time will require rescheduling. In the event of issues or technical difficulties, visitors may log out and log back in during the visit.
Follow the directions on the Securus website to register for remote video visitation: https://securustech.net/tdcj/index.html#tdcj-video-visitation. If you experience any problems, please contact the Securus Customer Service Center at 1-877-578-3658.
Correctional facilities available for remote video visitations via Securus are:
- Clements Unit
- Connally Unit
- Crain Unit
- Garza West Unit
- Hutchins State Jail
- Jester III Unit
- Michael Unit
- Montford Unit
- Sanchez Unit
- Stiles Unit
- Travis State Jail
- Wynne Unit
Tablet Video Visitation
Tablet video visitations are 60 minutes long and come at no cost. Inmates will be limited to one remote video visitation per month. Visitors should call the warden’s office to schedule a visit. The visitor will receive a text or e-mail at the scheduled time. Follow the directions in the text or e-mail to access the visitation.
Correctional facilities available for remote video visitations are:
- BAMBI
- Bell Unit
- Beto Unit
- Boyd Unit
- Bridgeport Correctional Center
- Briscoe Unit
- Carol S. Young Medical Facility
- Coffield Unit
- Daniel Unit
- Darrington Unit
- Diboll Correctional Center
- Dominguez State Jail
- East Texas Multi-Use Facility
- Eastham Unit
- Ellis Unit
- Estelle Unit (RMF and SAFP)
- Estes Unit
- Ferguson Unit
- Gist State Jail
- Goree Unit
- Halbert Unit
- Hamilton Unit
- Hilltop Unit
- Hobby Unit
- Holliday Transfer Facility
- Hospital Galveston
- Hughes Unit
- Huntsville Unit
- Kyle Correctional Center
- Lewis Unit
- Lopez State Jail
- Lindsey State Jail
- Lockhart Correctional Center
- Luther Unit
- Marlin Transfer Facility
- Montford Unit
- Mountain View Unit
- Murray Unit
- Plane State Jail
- Polunsky Unit
- Powledge Unit
- Ramsey Unit
- Roach Unit
- Robertson Unit
- Segovia Unit
- Stevenson Unit
- Stringfellow Unit
- Telford Unit
- Terrell Unit
- Torres Unit
- Wallace Unit
- Willacy County State Jail
- Woodman State Jail