NHPCO Launches Re-Envisioned CaringInfo.org Consumer Website
Website offers information on range of topics that include advance care planning, caregiving, palliative care, hospice, grief and more
Our hope is that with the new CaringInfo.org, more people will learn about the care options available to them before a crisis happens and they will feel prepared and empowered...”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) is proud to announce the launch of the new and expanded CaringInfo.org website. CaringInfo.org, a program of NHPCO, is a consumer-focused website that offers information on a breadth of topics related to serious illness and end of life. The site includes information on hospice, palliative care, grief and bereavement, caregiving, planning ahead, and more.
The mission of CaringInfo.org is to provide consumers with unbiased, easy to understand information to help people make informed decisions about care and services for themselves or their loved ones. The website was first launched in 2006 as part of NHPCO’s Caring Connections community engagement program funded by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The new CaringInfo.org builds on its success over the last 15 years. It is easier to navigate, uses clear and simple language, and connects users to a variety of resources and support.
"All too often we hear people say, ‘I wish I had known about choices I could have made earlier in the course of my illness.’ Our hope is that with the new CaringInfo.org, more people will learn about the care options available to them before a crisis happens and they will feel prepared and empowered to get the care they want when they want it,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach.
One of the most utilized resources from CaringInfo has been the state-specific advance directive forms that can be downloaded free-of-charge, along with information explaining the value of advance care planning. More than 1.5 million directives have been downloaded from CaringInfo in the past decade.
In addition to the updated website, NHPCO will be updating the PDF topic-specific informational guides and one-pagers available on CaringInfo throughout the year.
The creation of the new CaringInfo was supported by funding from the Cambia Health Foundation.
Learn more by visiting www.CaringInfo.org.
About NHPCO
As the leading organization representing integrated, person-centered healthcare, NHPCO gives ongoing inspiration, practical guidance, and legislative representation to hospice and palliative care providers so they can enrich experiences for patients and ease caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress for families.
