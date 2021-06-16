Diet ID Joins Virgin Pulse Partner Network to Deliver Nutrition and Diet Guidance for Members

Diet ID is now available via Virgin Pulse

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diet ID, a diet assessment and behavior change platform, today announced it is joining the Virgin Pulse partner network to help promote healthy eating habits for workforces and health plan members.

Recognizing diet as a vital sign playing an integral role in curbing chronic disease risk and improving associated health outcomes, Diet ID’s innovative diet tools are now available through Virgin Pulse’s Homebase for Health® solution. With its flexible approach to curating and consolidating health, wellness and benefits solutions, Virgin Pulse helps members, employers and health plans close gaps in care, address costly physical and mental health concerns and boost productivity.

Poor diet quality costs employers over $1 trillion per year in health care costs, lost productivity, and absenteeism. Current nutrition measurement and management solutions are burdensome, expensive and fraught with error. In contrast, Diet ID’s seamlessly integrates with Virgin Pulse’s Homebase for Health and represents a bold advance in diet assessments, making them fun, engaging and accurate. Founded by Dr. David Katz, a leader in lifestyle medicine in nutrition, Diet ID makes measuring diet quality fast and easy across a population, and guides people toward a healthier way of eating.

"This is a proud milestone and a great partnership for Diet ID,” said Dr. Katz, Diet ID CEO. “Virgin Pulse provides best-in-class resources for health promotion to its many employers and health plans around the world, and we are delighted to add our unique platform to those offerings."

Using a unique, patent-pending, image-based methodology, Diet ID is universally usable, requiring no special food literacy to engage. Virgin Pulse promotes Diet ID utilization and rewards members for taking advantage of this assessment and other designated digital tools to help organizations managing diverse populations to understand diet quality and associated risks of members. Diet ID’s step-by-step daily guidance through its behavioral navigation module helps mitigate these risks along with Virgin Pulse’s library of health and wellbeing content, social engagement tools, and health coaches.

###

To learn more about using Diet ID with Virgin Pulse, please reach out to info@dietid.com.

About Diet ID

Founded by Dr. David Katz, a lifestyle and preventive medicine expert, Diet ID is the best way to measure and manage diet quality, the most important factor for health and wellbeing. The company offers innovative digital tools that allow people to assess and improve their diet using an effortless, image-based experience paired with personalized, guided micro challenges. With Diet ID, people everywhere can finally treat diet as a vital sign.

