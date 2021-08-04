10 Tips For Keeping Carpools Safe
How To Practice Safe Carpooling In Post-COVID-19 TimesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year felt like something we would watch in a blockbuster sci-fi Hollywood movie. The COVID-19 pandemic was like a raging fire consuming everything in its part and keeping the world at a complete standstill position. But this year, we are glad that normalcy is gradually returning to our lives. And as more and more people are getting back on the road, you must have a safe and reliable commuting option and reduce your risk of catching the virus. For that, we recommend carpooling!
In COVID-19 times like this, carpooling is beneficial to public commuters. You ride in a low-density commute mode where passengers are easily traceable and have control over the kind of commuters you share your space - with as opposed to other forms of public transit means. While these benefits might sound good, it is also important you know how to protect yourself and others when carpooling. This is because there are still health concerns about an infected person spreading the virus during a car ride. So, to help you keep yourself and passengers safe during a carpool ride, here are some tips you must follow.
10 Ways To Help You Have A Safe Carpool Ride
1. Limit Close Contact Inside The Vehicle: According to W.H.O, we are all advised to stay at least 6feet far from the next person. But since you can’t keep that distance in a car, you should try and create as much physical space as possible between yourself, other passengers, and the driver. Except you are sharing a ride with people that stay in the same house as you, try to avoid physical contact with other carpoolers when entering and exiting the vehicle.
2. Wear A Mask: Masks act as barriers that protect our nose and mouth from the virus in respiratory droplets. Wear a mask before getting into the car and when you are inside the vehicle to protect yourself and others from the virus. You should also insist that all passengers use their masks - as masks work best when everybody wears one.
3. Limit Carpool Size: If you used to carpool with more than four people before the Coronavirus pandemic, reduce it to the suggested maximum of 3 people. Sit one person per seat row, or ask other carpoolers to sit diagonally from each other.
4. Don’t Ride or Drive Sick: If you are sick, you should stay at home and contact your healthcare provider. You don’t want to compromise other passenger’s immune systems and put them at risk of getting the virus, so only ride or drive when you feel well.
5. Clean and Disinfect: Before you begin any ride, make sure you clean and disinfect every part of your car. You should also repeat the same process at the end of every ride. Wipe down and clean every car seat, door handles seat belts, dashboards, and other frequently touched places with a disinfectant that contains at least 70% alcohol.
6. Practice Safe Respiratory Hygiene: Sneezing and allowing the droplet to spread everywhere is unacceptable as the coronavirus can travel by air. Our advice - always practice safe respiratory hygiene by sneezing into your elbow or covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue. This will stop the respiratory droplets from spreading and landing on other passengers in the car.
7. Wash Your Hands: Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and running water for a minimum of 20 seconds before and after sharing a ride. If you don’t have soap and running water around, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. As a driver, you can also make sure that other passenger’s hands are clean by offering them a hand sanitizer before and after the ride.
8. Limit Your Touching: Refrain from touching items in the car and ensure all passengers handle their personal items, groceries, and bags by themselves.
9. No Drop-In Riders: This is not the time to take new carpoolers or “drop-in riders” as you don’t know their health history. So don’t join a new carpool group as it is safer to ride with people that you know.
10. Good Ventilation System: When riding with others always keep the windows down to increase airflow inside the car. And if you must run your car’s ventilation system, ensure it is in non-recirculation mode. This will take the bad air out and improve your car’s air quality.
