Positive Steps Therapy Relocates Butler Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- Positive Steps Therapy Relocates Butler Outpatient Center
to Address Increased Need for Pediatric Therapy in Western Pennsylvania
Positive Steps Therapy is a regional leader in Western Pennsylvania providing physical, occupational, speech, and feeding therapy to children from birth to 21 in seven pediatric outpatient centers, and the county based early intervention programs for children from birth to 3 years of age. PST continues to grow to meet the demand for pediatric therapy needs, enabling easier access for families to the services that will allow children to realize success.
As a result of the increased need for services in Butler County, Positive Steps has relocated their Butler office to a larger space located at 120 Point Plaza, Suite 120, Routes 356 & 68. This move will allow more families to access pediatric therapy services. Says Center Manager Amy Ulewicz, OTR/L, “We are thrilled to have more space to better accommodate the needs of the children of Butler County!”
Director of Outpatient Centers for Positive Steps Therapy, Jenna Reeder, PT, DPT, agrees. “We are truly blessed and thankful for the great Butler community we have been a part of for the last 15 years. Our mission is to be able to reach each family that is in need and be a resource for them in whatever capacity they are seeking. I have met so many superhero children and their families and am grateful to be able to continue to do so. We are fortunate to be in a post pandemic state and looking forward to being able to continue to serve the patients and families that mean so much to us at our new location.”
Theraplay Family of Companies CEO, Sandra Ryan, MSN, PNP, FCPP, FAANP, FAAN, says “With our relocation, we are looking forward to serving more patients in a beautiful, state of the art facility. Our dedicated and talented therapists will continue to provide exceptional care to children in the community. We are excited to continue to partner with other healthcare professionals to provide needed therapeutic services.”
About Positive Steps Therapy
Positive Steps Therapy was founded by physical therapist Cheryl Haibach. Through the passion of their therapists and staff, they aim to provide the best physical, occupational, speech and developmental therapies to children and adolescents from birth to 21 in their outpatient centers, and the birth to 3 population through county-based early intervention services in western Pennsylvania. In 2017 Positive Steps Therapy joined the Theraplay family of companies, along with Austill’s Educational Therapy Services, The Children’s Therapy Center, AOT, Inc. and Fleming Therapy, furthering their mission to maximize each child’s potential. For more information visit positivestepstherapy.com.
Lauren Toolan
